Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens Announces Final Run of Shows at His CabaRay Showroom in Nashville

Ray Stevens has had a long and varied career. Some fans know him for his Grammy-winning tracks like “Everything is Beautiful” or “Misty.” Other fans hear his name and think of “The Mississippi Squirrel Revival” or “The Streak.” Over the past 66 years, Stevens has blazed his own trail as a singer/songwriter and comedian. Now, the Country Music Hall of Famer is looking to once again focus on recording music.

Six years ago, Stevens opened the CabaRay Showroom in Nashville. Since then, he has played hundreds of shows there. Now, he’s looking to slow things down. This year, he’ll perform his final string of shows at his Music City venue.

After more than six decades in the business, no one would fault Stevens for wanting to retire. However, that’s not the case. Instead, he plans to limit his live performances so he can spend more time in the recording studio.

“I plan to stop performing regularly at my CabaRay Showroom here in Nashville at the end of 2024,” he said in a statement. “I’ll be going to work every day in my recording studio and maybe I’ll do a few, a very few, shows in some old familiar places,” he added. “I’m definitely slowing down, but I haven’t come to a complete stop. Not yet, anyway.”

Stevens’ final run of shows starts March 16 and will run through December. Before that, he’ll perform a special Valentine’s Day show on February 14. Tickets for the final run of CabaRay shows are on sale now via the venue’s website.

What to Expect from a Ray Stevens CabaRay Show

Stevens performs a 90-minute show with his Fabulous A-Team Band. The setlist includes all of his hits, country classics, and his funniest comedy songs. Additionally, Stevens will share stories from his long career in the music business. However, the music is only half of the package.

The CabaRay showroom offers main floor and balcony seating. Those on the main floor have the option of getting a plated dinner. The dinner menu includes herb-roasted chicken breast with a demi-glace de poulet sauce, mashed potatoes, vegetables, a fresh garden salad, and fresh dinner rolls.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images