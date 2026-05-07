90s Country Icon Addresses Rumors She’s Joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Don’t expect to see LeAnn Rimes on Bravo anytime soon. The country singer was being reportedly being considered to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she shut down fans’ hopes of seeing her on the show.

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Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay discussed the Rimes rumors on her Bravo: Morally Corrupt podcast, a clip of which was shared on Instagram.

“As a fellow Dallas girl, I’ll take it,” Lindsay said of Rimes’ potential RHOBH casting. “… Sign her up. I’ll take a new album while we’re at it.”

When Lindsay’s guest, Chelsea Stark-Jones, expressed that she didn’t know much about Rimes, the reality star proceeded to educated her. Lindsay waxed poetic about Rimes’ Coyote Ugly role and her music career too, both of which the singer seemingly appreciated.

“omg, dying! SCHOOL QUEEN,” Rimes commented on the clip, before shutting down RHOBH rumors once and for all.

“No, no…. no housewives for me,” Rimes wrote. “Playing Dixie on 9-1-1: Nashville is drama enough for me.”

Rimes joined the ABC series for its freshman season, which premiered in October. The show shoots in Nashville, likely making a RHOBH stint impossible for the star.

Before Rimes shut down the speculation, reports of her addition to the cast gained momentum due to her connection to the series. Rimes is currently married to Eddie Cibrian, whose ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, previously starred on the show.

LeAnn Rimes’ “Severe Illness”

With RHOBH out of the picture for Rimes, she has time to focus on her health.

On April 19, the singer played the first show of her highly-anticipated LeAnn Rimes: 30 Years of Blue Tour. However, after the show, Rimes was forced to postpone the next two stops on her trek.

“Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m sorry to share that the upcoming show in Spokane and Seattle will be rescheduled… also, good news, as we will be seeing you very soon.”

The two concerts have now been moved to the end of her run. Rimes will now play in Spokane on May 31 and in Seattle on June 2.

“I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule and I am so very grateful for your kindness, and continued support as I recover,” Rimes wrote. “I look forward to being back on stage and see you very soon.”

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