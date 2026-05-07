6 One-Hit Wonders From the 80s That Show You Only Need One Good Song to Define a Decade

Sometimes, a one-hit wonder flashes across the cultural zeitgeist like a meteor shooting across the sky and fading toward the horizon. Many artists and their singular Top 10 hits achieve notoriety for as long as the song’s popularity lasts, and then they tend to fade away into the annals of history.

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However, some one-hit wonders have exhibited tremendous staying power, proving that sometimes, quality beats quantity. These 1980s one-hit wonders might be the only Hot 100 hits for these artists. But considering their songs came to define an entire decade, we’d say that “one and done” isn’t too bad.

“Rapper’s Delight” by Sugarhill Gang

“Rapper’s Delight” came out in the fall of 1979, eventually reaching the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. The song performed even better elsewhere, topping Canadian, Spanish, and Dutch charts, and peaking at No. 3 in the United Kingdom. While The Sugarhill Gang was never able to replicate the success of “Rapper’s Delight”, this 1980s one-hit wonder made history as the first rap song to break into the Top 40, which isn’t a bad legacy for your only hit.

“Whip It” by Devo

From the band’s signature red, tiered dome hats to their zippy synthesizers and speech-like vocals, “Whip It” by Devo practically oozes 1980s energy. This 1980 release was Devo’s only Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 14. Still, the popularity of this track helped Devo amass a loyal following that continues to support the group to this day. In return, Devo has no problem giving the fans what they want and “cracking that whip” all these years later.

“Where Everybody Knows Your Name” by Gary Portnoy

Did almost every person in the 1980s know the one-hit wonder “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” by Gary Portnoy because of the sitcom Cheers? Yes. Does that still count for defining an entire decade? We’d say yes again. This was a relatively modest success, peaking at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100. Still, it’s hard not to hear the song without getting transported to the 80s, complete with a wood-paneled bar tended by a young Ted Danson.

“Cars” by Gary Numan

If Gary Numan had any worries about venturing out into the world as a solo artist following his departure from his full-band moniker Tubeway Army, the success of his 1979 single “Cars” likely calmed his nerves. The single took off the following year, kicking off a decade of synth-pop that was as quirky as it was catchy. Numan was never quite able to match the success of his ode to automobiles. But with a song that popular, do you really have to?

“We Are The World” by USA For Africa

Does it get more 1980s than Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, Tina Turner, Kenny Loggins, Bob Dylan, Waylon Jennings, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, and Lionel Richie cramming into the same room to sing together? (And that’s only naming a small few.) Simply put: no. It doesn’t. And that’s why USA For Africa’s only hit record deserves a spot on this list. Because love it or hate it, “We Are The World” was a defining moment of the 1980s, both in terms of the artists involved and the cause it was supporting.

“I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls

A Flock Of Seagulls’ biggest hit, “I Ran (So Far Away)”, was as influential to the 1980s sound sonically speaking as it was stylistically. The new wave track became a Top 10 hit in the United States in the 80s, cementing its place in the regular pop rotation of the day. The band also contributed a beautifully 1980s haircut to the decade’s fashion legacy. You know the one: Mike Score, bleached blonde hair, long bangs up front, high rolls on either side. Ah, the 80s.

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