90s Country Icon “Truly Heartbroken” as a “Severe Illness” Delays Tour Dates

30 years have passed since LeAnn Rimes released her hit album Blue. Hitting the airwaves in July 1996, Rimes watched as songs like “Hurt Me” and “Blue” became instant classics. As for the entire album, it peaked at No. 1 on the US Top Country Albums chart and the US Top Christian Albums chart. With 2026 marking the 30th anniversary of the album, Rimes hoped to celebrate the moment with a tour. But sadly, the singer recently announced she needed to postpone her shows due to a “severe illness.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Kicking off the concert in her hometown of Dallas, Rimes looked to highlight her career with the 30 Years of Blue: The Voice, The Journey, The Truth tour. But on Wednesday, she shared a message on her Instagram Stories, reading, “Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week. I’m sorry to share that the upcoming show in Spokane and Seattle will be rescheduled… also, good news, as we will be seeing you very soon.”

Looking at her schedule, Rimes planned to take the stage on April 30 and May 1 in Spokane and Seattle. But with her needing to step away, the concerts will now be on May 31 for Spokane and June 2 for Seattle.

[RELATED: LeAnn Rimes Sounds Amazing on These 4 Songs (and I Bet You Didn’t Know They Were Covers)]

LeAnn Rimes Apologizes While Offering Refunds

Aside from rescheduling the show, Rimes also offered refunds to fans who couldn’t make the new dates. She added, “I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule and I am so very grateful for your kindness, and continued support as I recover. I look forward to being back on stage and see you very soon.”

While Rimes wasn’t feeling great, the singer was still excited to celebrate such a crucial moment in her career. At the start of the tour, she admitted, “Revisiting Blue and reflecting on the last 30 years of music has been the sweetest gift. These songs hold so many pieces of my life, and somehow they feel brand new again. And we’re just getting started!”

Inspired by fans to hit the road with a tour, Rimes remains committed to celebrating Blue and the legacy it created. And for now, fans continue to rally behind her, eager to mark the milestone together when she’s back under the lights.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)