90s Country Legend Hospitalized Just Hours Ahead of Louisiana Show

Landing his first country music No. 1 hit with 1991’s “Brother Jukebox,” Mark Chesnutt was part of the neotraditional wave that swept the ’90s. At 62 years old, the CMA Award-winning artist continues to draw crowds more than three decades later. In summer 2024, Chesnutt had to put performing on the back burner after a health scare required emergency quadruple bypass surgery. After taking some time to recuperate, the “Almost Goodbye” crooner was happy to return to the stage. Unfortunately, Chesnutt again had to cancel a scheduled Oct. 16 appearance in Louisiana when he was hospitalized just hours ahead of taking the stage.

Mark Chesnutt was set to open for Alabama at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge. However, venue officials announced Thursday (Oct. 16) that the Southeast Texas native had been taken to a local hospital for “medical reasons.” Chesnutt’s band performed in his place.

Mark Chesnutt Cancels New Mexico Show

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, Mark Chesnutt remained hospitalized Friday (Oct. 17) for tests on “low sodium count and extreme high blood pressure,” according to Tony Conway, president of the singer’s management team.

This means Chesnutt will also miss a scheduled stop in Portales, New Mexico. The “It Sure Is Monday” hitmaker was set to headline the One Portales Wine, Beer and Music Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18, at the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds.

Conway reportedly told the News that Chesnutt “wants to apologize to his fans last night and (Saturday) and hopes to come back to both cities in the very near future.”

All ticket buyers should receive refunds via email “in the upcoming days.”

Mark Chesnutt’s next scheduled performance is a Wednesday, Oct. 22 stop at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, Indiana. No news of that show’s status had been released as of Friday afternoon.

A History of Health Issues

Mark Chesnutt has spoken candidly about the roller coaster ride that his health has taken him on during the past few years. In November 2023, he missed several shows after undergoing a medical evaluation for undisclosed reasons. Eight months later, in June 2024, the “Too Cold at Home” singer revealed he had undergone emergency quadruple bypass surgery to correct a “heart health issue.”

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder