90s Country Star Rushed to ER Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle: “Ready To Fight”

Since publicly revealing his colon cancer diagnosis in June 2024, The Mavericks frontman Raul Malo hasn’t sugarcoated his difficult health battle. In September 2025, the ’90s country legends announced they had scrapped all shows moving forward, with a couple exceptions, after Malo learned that the cancer had spread to his brain. On Thursday, Dec. 4, his wife, Betty Malo, informed fans that the “What a Crying Shame” singer, 60, had to take a trip to the emergency room on the eve of a two-night show honoring his legacy at the Ryman Auditorium.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sharing a close-up photo of her hand intertwined with her husband’s, Betty Malo wrote, “Our love is fighting hard right now but not a second goes by that he doesn’t appreciate all the love everyone shows him. The boys and I had to bring him to the ER earlier today but @raulmalo01 is stable and ready to fight. We are all excited for @theryman shows and hope everyone enjoys them! Raul has changed many lives and his music has brought so much love to so many people. Let’s all stand with him and rally!!!! Go Fund Me link in bio.”

The Ryman Auditorium is Slated to Honor The Mavericks’ Raul Malo

Tonight (Friday, Dec. 5) kicks off “Dance the Night Away: A 35 Year Musical Legacy Celebration Honoring Raul Malo,” at the church of country music. The two-night event will feature guest appearances from Jamey Johnson, Steve Earle, Maggie Rose, Marty Stuart, Nikki Lane, and more performing selected songs from the Mavericks’ catalog.

Although unable to perform, Malo reportedly planned to attend. Whether or not his latest health development will allow that remains to be seen.

[RELATED: Raul Malo’s Wife Betty Says They Are Living in “Hell” Amid His Cancer Battle]

Following several surgeries and multiple hospitalizations, Malo revealed in September 2025 that he had developed leptomeningeal disease, meaning the cancer has spread to his brain. Later, the Grammy-winning artist shared that he was receiving “specialized and focused” treatment at MD Anderson in Houston.

“But I want to let everybody know, I am in no way alone, or scared,” Malo wrote in a Sept. 24 social media post. “I have an amazing wife and boys, wonderful family, team, road crew, band, friends and fans.”

He added, “We don’t know what this will look like a couple months from now, but we are going into it like we have with everything else. Full steam ahead.”

Featured image by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach