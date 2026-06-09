Country Star Raises Concerns Over AI Data Center Near Nashville Zoo

While AI gives users the ability to create almost anything, that kind of power comes at a cost. With AI becoming readily available, companies have begun building massive data centers to meet the growing demand for computing power. Given the enormous amounts of electricity, water, and land required, it seems developers believed the best place to build a data center would be right beside the Nashville Zoo. As fans of the zoo had already voiced their concerns, country singer Brad Paisley decided to take a stand.

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For most singers, the debate surrounding AI centers on how the technology can take a song from idea to fully polished in a matter of minutes. That kind of power has continuously frightened entertainers. And to make it worse, AI can do more than produce a song – it can also duplicate a singer’s voice with ease.

Although some are embracing the new age of AI, Paisley cared little about its capabilities and more about the animals. “By now you’ve probably heard about the proposed data center that they are going to build next to the Nashville Zoo, which is an absolute nightmare scenario. First of all, they don’t have the power to build this, they don’t have the water. It doesn’t belong there. It would be an enormous atrocity, an absolute eye sore, and detract in every way – not only the zoo – but that area.”

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Nashville Zoo And Braid Paisley Give Fans A Voice

Voicing his concerns over the proposed data center, Paisley urged citizens to take a stand. “It’s not too late to stop it either. The Nashville Zoo is one of the sources of joy in the city. It is one of the top zoos in the world.”

Paisley’s comments come shortly after the Nashville Zoo brought their concerns to followers on Instagram. As developers push the 69,000 square foot data center forward, the zoo worries about the impact the facility would have on the animals. “We cannot afford to find out years from now how this facility has negatively impacted our 1.4 million annual visitors, our local community, or the 3,000 animals entrusting us with their care.”

Ready to fight, the Nashville Zoo and Paisley knew that there was power in numbers. “We are calling on the Nashville community to join us in our fight to stop this data center from being built, now.”

Fans who want to support the Nashville Zoo can head over to the organization’s change.org page to sign the petition.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)