A Fleetwood Mac Fan-Favorite Song Just Debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 More Than 50 Years After Its Release

“Landslide” is still making waves decades after its release. The iconic Fleetwood Mac song debuted at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Jan. 17. The accomplishment came more than 50 years after the song’s July 1975 release.

The chart success of “Landslide” has been tied to the song’s inclusion in the series finale of Netflix’s Stranger Things. Billboard, citing Luminate, reported that, between Jan. 2 and 8, “Landslide” has generated seven million official U.S. streams, 888,000 radio audience impressions, and 1,000 downloads.

Penned by Stevie Nicks, who also sings lead vocals on the track, “Landslide” appeared on Fleetwood Mac’s self-titled 10th LP.

Despite its popularity, the original song was never released as single. However, a live recording of the track was released as a single in 1977.

That iteration of the song debuted on the Hot 100 in July 1998 and peaked at No. 51 that August, the outlet reported. It also reached No. 10 on Adult Contemporary and No. 26 on Adult Pop Airplay.

The outlet further noted that several covers of the song have charted over the years. The Chicks’ version reached No. 7 in 2003 and the Glee cast’s take hit No. 23 in 201. Other notable renditions were released by Smashing Pumpkins, Kat Perkins, and Chloe Kohanski.

Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” Success

The song’s Hot 100 appearance gives Fleetwood Mac its 26th career entry on the chart. It’s the band’s first song to debut on the chart since “Peacekeeper” in 2003.

Fleetwood Mac’s most recent chart appearance came in 2020 when “Dreams,” the band’s No. 1 hit from 1977, hit No. 12 thanks to a viral TikTok that featured the song.

With the “Landslide” success, Fleetwood Mac has now debuted on the Hot 100 in five different decades: the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, 2000s, and ‘20s.

In a 2014 interview with The New York Times, Nicks recalled the circumstances that led her to write the song.

“I wrote ‘Landslide’ in 1973, when I was 27, and I did already feel old in a lot of ways,” she said. “I’d been working as a waitress and a cleaning lady for years. I was tired.”

Now, thanks in large part to the song’s success, Nicks told the outlet that she feels “extremely lucky.”

