A Handful of Lost Don Williams Songs Were Just Discovered, Including a Rodney Crowell Cover

Over the decades, a select few singers have gained titles like “King of Country Music”, “Queen of Pop”, “Prince of Darkness”, “King of Pop”, and several others. But when it came to Don Williams, he received another title – the Gentle Giant. Given the name due to his massive size and soft-spoken voice, the singer sadly passed away back in 2017. Although nearly a decade has passed since his death, Williams is offering fans new music.

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On May 29, Craft Recordings will release the latest collection from Williams with Epilogue: The Cellar Tapes. The title might sound confusing to some, but it was the perfect name as the recordings were found in the basement of the family’s Tennessee home. Not wanting the recordings to be lost to time, the family handed them over to Garth Fundis, longtime producer for Williams.

Remembering the lost songs, Fundis noted how Williams didn’t hate the recordings – they just didn’t fit his tone at the time. “I remember recording all of them, and all of them met his approval. He was very particular about the songs he recorded and the sound we created for each of them. If a song didn’t make an album, it wasn’t because he didn’t like it. It’s because of how the songs fit together to create an album.”

[RELATED: 4 Don Williams Songs That Have Already Stood the Test of Time]

Don Williams Would Be “Thrilled” Over New Album

Thankfully, those recordings are finding new life. And according to Fundis, Williams would love knowing he was still entertaining fans. “He’d be thrilled to know that people could hear him sing new songs they didn’t know existed. Don would be proud of this album.”

While fans have to wait a few months, the label decided to release “Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight.” Recorded by the Oak Ridge Boys, it peaked at No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. The Oak Ridge Boys weren’t the first, as Emmylou Harris included it on Quarter Moon in a Ten Cent Town.

With fans already praising “Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight,” anticipation continues to build for what Epilogue: The Cellar Tapes will offer. For many, the release isn’t just about new music – it’s a chance to reconnect with a voice that defined an era of country.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)