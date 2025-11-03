‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham and His Wife Perform a Don Williams Classic Together in Surprise Onstage Moment

Before finding his way to the stage, Ryan Bingham traveled the country as a bull rider. But when gifted a guitar by his mother, his life took a drastic turn. In 2007, he not only signed with the label Lost Highway but released his debut studio album, Mescalito. Over the years that followed, he continued to release music and even starred in the hit series Yellowstone. Aside from stardom, he also met his wife, Hassie Harrison, on the set of the show. And showcasing their love, Bingham shared the stage alongside his wife for a special performance of “Tulsa Time.”

In September 1978, Danny Flowers and Don Williams found themselves stuck in a hotel in Tulsa, Oklahoma, due to a snowstorm. With nowhere to go, Flowers kept himself busy by writing some ideas for songs. One of those ideas turned into “Tulsa Time.” Released that same year, the song hit No. 1 on the US Country Songs chart. And when Bingham performed at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, there seemed to be no better place to cover the classic hit.

Feeling somewhat nervous about covering the song, Bingham admitted to the crowd it “might be a train wreck.” But with Harrison beside him, she noted she didn’t sound too bad.

Ryan Bingham Writing More Than A Few Love Songs Thanks To Hassie Harrison

While a special occasion for the couple, their love went far beyond the stage and Yellowstone. When announcing his upcoming album, Bingham pointed to Harrison as being his muse. “She brings out this other side of me from when I was a kid, that, depending on how you grow up or whatever, it can be easy to lose some of that joy in your life. The world can kind of beat you down. She’s really brought a spark and a fire back in me that’s letting me have a lot more fun with it.”

With Bingham unable to contain his love for Harrison, he promised more than a few love songs. “We laugh a lot, and so there’s some pretty sweet love songs in there that are fun and still meaningful. But there’s another thing. And she’s right. I’ve got plenty of sad cowboy songs in the can.”

But for now, the performance was more than a cover for Bingham and Harrison – it was a reminder of how far love can carry a person.

