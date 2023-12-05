A List of the Most Impactful and Unforgettable John Lennon Lyrics

John Lennon is widely considered one of the greatest songwriters of all time. His partnership with Paul McCartney produced an impressive amount of hits. His solo career wasn’t shabby either—albeit short-lived. Below, find our favorite lyrical moments from Lennon. Take this as a reminder of the former Beatle’s prowess with a pen.

1. Words are flowing out / Like endless rain into a paper cup / They slither while they pass / They slip away across the universe (“Across the Universe”)

Lennon had a couple of different songwriting voices. He could be irreverent. He could be snide. In the lines above, he showcased how visual and heady he could be when he wanted to. The listener can almost see words tumbling out of Lennon’s mouth and into his proverbial paper cup. It’s as spacey and outlandish as the late ’60s required of The Beatles but grounded enough for the lyrics to hold some weight.

2. Life is what happens to you / While you’re busy making other plans (“Beautiful Boy”)

The line above is one of Lennon’s most famous lyrics for a reason. The truth of that statement hits the listener like a sobering slap in the face. It’s the unpredictable things in life that are what life is made of. How much of our experience rolls out exactly how we planned or imagined? Lennon explained that weighty truth in the simplest of terms with the line above.

3. Imagine no possessions/ I wonder if you can / No need for greed or hunger / A brotherhood of man (“Imagine”)

“Imagine” is chock full of timeless lyrics. This song’s message has been relevant since its release in 1971 and, unfortunately, we don’t see that changing anytime soon. The line above is an ideal we may never see, but what more is the job of an artist than to dream of what could be? Though Lennon had his fair share of cynical tracks, we all need the dose of optimism “Imagine” grants from time to time when the world gets a little grim.

4. I’m sick and tired of hearing things / From uptight, short-sighted, narrow-minded hypocritics / All I want is the truth / Just give me some truth (“Gimme Some Truth”)

Speaking of cynical Lennon songs, “Gimme Some Truth,” saw the singer issue out a series of berates to the uptight, short-sighted, narrow-minded hypocritics. Lennon wielded his pen with a purpose while writing this track. He left no stone unturned in these seething lyrics.

