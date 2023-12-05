Brenda Lee Reflects on Her History-Making No. 1 Hit “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Yesterday (December 4), Brenda Lee made history when “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” topped the Billboard Hot 100. She broke several chart records. The song also became one of three holiday hits to top the all-genre chart. In a recent interview, Lee shared her thoughts on the milestone.

Recently Lee spoke to Billboard about her holiday hit going to No. 1 on the chart. “I like that God has given me that favor that I can stand aside and look and know that it wasn’t just me. It’s a conglomerate of a lot of people that made the song what it is,” she said.

Several things helped to propel the Christmas classic to the top of the chart. Among those things are its new official music video and the support of major label UMG Nashville. “I’m happy for everybody here that’s worked so hard to make this happen because, in today’s world, everything moves so fast and furious. But I’m telling you this: my label has come to bat,” she said of UMG’s support.

Lee also discussed recording the holiday classic. It was the summer of 1958 and she was in Owen Bradley’s Quonset Hut on Music Row in Nashville. “The producer cut the air wat down in the studio. He had a big Christmas tree and everyone was there—the Anita Kerr Singers and the A-team, as we called them. It was like a little touch of magic kind of sprinkled in, and it turned out to be magic,” she recalled. “It really did.”

Lee believes that the song’s ascent to the top of the Hot 100 started in 1990. That year, the song appeared in the modern Christmas classic Home Alone. As a result, millions of people heard the song in theaters and at home. Additionally, countless people hear the song in the film as they re-watch it every year. “That’s the catalyst that pushed it over that hill, as we’ll call it,” Lee said of Home Alone. “It’s just been a blessing.”

The holiday favorite finally hit the top of the Hot 100 after 65 years. As a result, Lee broke several chart records and made history. Here’s a brief overview

Longest run to No. 1 (65 years)

Longest span between first and most recent No. 1 (63 years, four months)

Longest gap between No. 1 singles (63 years, one month and two weeks)

Eldest artist to top the Hot 100 (78 years old)

