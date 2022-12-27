A Look at the Meaning Behind Christina Aguilera’s First No. 1 Hit “Genie in a Bottle”

The lead single of Christina Aguilera’s 1999 self-titled debut album, “Genie in a Bottle” not only became a No. 1 hit in the U.S. but in 20 other countries.

On the surface, the sexually charged lyrics, written by Pam Sheyne, Steve Kipner, and David Frank, seemed like just the thing to help Aguilera shake off her former Mickey Mouse Club persona. (Aguilera starred as a Mouseketeer on the show along with Britney Spears, actor Ryan Gosling, and Justin Timberlake in 1993.) Though, as the song progresses, its meaning reveals more about having self-respect than acting on one’s physical impulses.

Ready for Love Meaning

Everything starts out fairly literal: a young woman is ready to give herself completely to a man.

I feel like I’ve been locked up tight

For a century of lonely nights

Waiting for someone to release me

You’re lickin’ your lips

And blowing kisses my way

But that don’t mean I’m gonna give it away

The music’s fading and the lights down low

Just one more dance and then we’re good to go

Waiting for someone who needs me

Hormones racing at the speed of light

But that don’t mean it’s gotta be tonight

Treat Her Right

As the song progresses, there’s also a message of self-respect, and waiting for just the right man.

“It’s a song about self-respect,” said Aguilera of the song’s meaning in 1999. “People don’t get that. It really is. You’re saying ‘you gotta treat me the right way.'”

If you wanna be with me

Baby, there’s a price to pay

I’m a genie in a bottle

You gotta rub me the right way

If you wanna be with me

I can make your wish come true

You gotta make a big impression

Gotta like what you do

“Genie in a Bottle” gave Aguilera her very first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance Grammy and remains one of her signature songs.

Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage