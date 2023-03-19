A Look Inside Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s long-awaited Eras Tour kicked off Friday night (March 17) at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. To say the star delivered during the opening night would be putting it lightly.

The 52-date trek marks Swift’s first tour in five years and she seems to have made up for lost time in the first night alone. Crafting an elaborate career-spanning show, the night included a whopping setlist of tracks from her ten studio albums, nearly a dozen outfit changes, and shifting set designs, making for a magical time from start to finish.

Swifties’ dreams became realities as the three-hour performance unfolded song by song. For fans who were able to get a coveted ticket, they took to social media in droves, giving away the night’s precious details to the masses.

“Now THAT is how you put on a show,” one fan tweeted with a collage of her wardrobe choices throughout the night. “Taylor Swift you are insane.”

“The aesthetics of #TSTheErasTour are INSANE,” another posted with photos of the different set designs.

See the setlist from the tour’s opening night below, and check out more tour dates to come, HERE.

Opening Night Setlist (via Variety)

1. “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince”

2. “Cruel Summer”

3. “The Man”

4. “You Need to Calm Down”

5. “Lover”

6. “The Archer”

7. “Fearless

8. “You Belong With Me”

9. “Love Story”

10. “Tis the Damn Season”

11. “Willow”

12. “Marjorie”

13. “Champagne Problems”

14. “Tolerate It”

15. “…Ready for It?”

16. “Delicate”

17. “Don’t Blame Me”

18. “Look What You Made Me Do”

19. “Enchanted”

20. “22”

21. “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

22. “I Knew You Were Trouble”

23. “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

24. “Invisible String”

25. “Betty”

26. “The Last Great American Dynasty”

27. “August”/ “Illicit Affairs”

28. “My Tears Ricochet”

29. “Cardigan”

30. “Style”

31. “Blank Space”

32. “Shake It Off”

33. “Wildest Dreams”

34. “Bad Blood”

35. “Mirrorball” (acoustic)

36. “Tim McGraw” (acoustic)

37. “Lavender Haze”

38. “Anti-Hero”

39. “Midnight Rain”

40. “Vigilante Shit”

41. “Bejeweled”

42. “Mastermind”

43. “Karma”

