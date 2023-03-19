Kelly Clarkson Covers N.E.R.D, Billy Idol, Billy Joel and Frank Sinatra in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

After taking a break from her popular daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, two weeks ago, Clarkson came back this past week with a string of excellent “Kellyoke” performances, covering songs from artists like Billy Joel, Billy Idol, and many more.

On Monday (March 13), Clarkson performed a rendition of the song “She Wants To Move” by Pharrell-fronted hip-hop group, N.E.R.D. The song ramps with tension, rhythm, and lyrics all about how lovely God is. The song brings back memories of N.E.R.D.’s heyday in the ’90s and early 2000s.

Continuing the week, on Tuesday, Clarkson performed a cover of the popular, foot-moving song, “Rebel Yell,” by Billy Idol. With a rebel yell, she cried, ‘More, more, more!” Clarkson wowed fans with the familiar song and the track really set the tone for her show. Check out the heart-racing song below.

Following that offering, Clarkson, on Wednesday, performed a song from another Billy—this time “My Life” by Billy Joel. A bit of a more reflective song compared to Tuesday’s heart-racing tune, this one showcased Joel’s storytelling and lyrics, as well as Clarkson’s knack for making any song seem like she wrote it herself.

On Thursday, Clarkson teamed up with Zachary Levi to perform a duet of the song “Something Stupid,” which was originally made famous by Frank Sinatra and his daughter Nancy (of “These Boots Were Made for Walking” fame). Levi, who stars in the movie Shazam! did surprisingly well singing next to Clarkson in this beloved ditty. Check it out below.

To finish out the week, Clarkson offered a cover of “Pick Up Your Feelings” by the singer Jazmine Sullivan. Thoughtful and soulful, the song leaped from Clarkson’s tongue. Check it out below.

Finally, Clarkson also highlighted a few musicians on the show, too, including country artist Lainey Wilson, who performed her own song, “Heart Like A Truck.” Dressed in fringe and a cowboy hat, Wilson excelled.

Clarkson also brought in Aly & AJ to sing the song “Blue Dress,” which you can enjoy below.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images