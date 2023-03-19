Rolling Loud Festival Will Not Be Held in New York in 2023

Rolling Loud Festival will be rolling right past the Big Apple this upcoming festival season.

Festival organizers recently announced the global hip-hop festival series will not take place in New York due to “logistical factors beyond our control.”

“For the last few years, we’ve made some legendary moments happen in Queens,” organizers said in a statement. “We saw the beginning of the King Vamp era, Travis power through his full set through the pain, Carti and Uzi reuniting on stage, Nicki, 50 Cent, and A$AP Rocky putting on iconic headlining performances in their hometown, Juice Wrld’s final festival performance, and many, many more moments.

“Sadly, due to logistical factors beyond our control,” the statement continued, “Rolling Loud will not return to New York in 2023. But don’t worry, this isn’t ‘Goodbye,’ more like ‘See you later.’ We’ll be back in New York when the time is right.”

No further reasoning was given by the festival’s organizers, but the New York event has had issues in the past. In 2022, the New York Police Department reportedly requested rappers Ron Suno, Sha Ek, and 22Gz be removed from the bill, citing “public safety concerns” and claiming there would be a “higher risk of violence” if they were to take the stage.

A California installment of the festival took place earlier this month, seeing a massive star-studded lineup across the three-day event in Inglewood, California at the Hollywood Park Grounds. Headliners included Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Future, and Lil Wayne with appearances from Kodak Black, Tyga, Trippie Redd, Dababy, Saweetie, Soulja Boy, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Chief Keef, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more.

Justin Bieber even made a surprise appearance after cancelling his own Justice World Tour. Despite his recent diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the singer took to the stage alongside Don Toliver during his set.

Rolling Loud will return to Miami in late July. The lineup has yet to be announced, but organizers claimed it would be their “biggest, best festival of the year.”

