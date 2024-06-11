A New Collection of Rare and Unreleased Songs by Justin Townes Earle Is Coming in August

Justin Townes Earle was a singularly gifted singer/songwriter. He released his debut studio album Yuma in 2007. Over the next 13 years, he would release seven more full-length releases. Tragically, Earle passed away in 2020. He still had so much to say to the world. This August, fans will get to hear some of what he left unsaid All In: Unreleased & Rarities (The New West Years) will drop on August 9 via New West Records.

The 19-track collection will include 12 unreleased recordings and six never-before-heard songs. Numbered limited editions of the collection will come on 2 vinyl LPs and will include a 52-page hardback book featuring unpublished photos from Joshua Black Wilkins. JTE’s wife, Jenn Marie Earle, wrote the collection’s liner notes. The first sample from the collection hit streaming services today. See the brand-new video for Earle’s cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” below and stream it everywhere.

Jenn Marie Earle on Justin Townes Earle’s Writing

“Justin wanted to be known for his writing,” Jenn Marie Earle said of her late husband in a statement. “He began two books that we all wish he’d had the time to finish. What we are left with is nothing short of extraordinary. He took his time, he poured his pain and heart into his writing, into his human experience. Justin left a mark on many thousands of people worldwide,” she added. “We will forever be able to delve into and learn so much from what he created, how he held himself in this world, how he soared, and how he fell. There are so many deeply profound aspects of Justin Townes Earle for his loved ones and fans alike to embrace for all time,” she concluded.

All In: Unreleased & Rarities Tracklist and Info

The collection will be available across digital platforms, CD, and standard black vinyl. Additionally, a limited and numbered edition will be available on Gold Nugget colored vinyl and will be packed in a rigid slipcase with the aforementioned hardback photo book. Both versions are available to pre-order now via New West Records.

Tracklist

Cold Comfort (Unreleased demo for The Saint of Lost Causes) Already Gone (Unreleased demo for The Saint of Lost Causes) I Know You (Unreleased demo for The Saint of Lost Causes) Troubled Eyes (Unreleased demo for The Saint of Lost Causes) Lonely Mornings (Unreleased demo for The Saint of Lost Causes) All or Nothing (Unreleased demo for The Saint of Lost Causes) If I Was The Devil (Unreleased Demo for Kids in the Street) Champagne Corolla (Live on Steve Earle’s Hardcore Troubadour Radio Show on SiriusXM) So Different Blues (Live on Steve Earle’s Hardcore Troubadour Radio Show on SiriusXM) Dreams (Fleetwood Mac cover/Unreleased bonus track from The Saint of Lost Causes) Rocket 88 (Jackie Brenston & Ike Turner cover/Unreleased bonus track from The Saint of Lost Causes) The Saint Of Lost Causes (Unreleased demo for The Saint of Lost Causes – a work in progress) Appalachian Nightmare (Unreleased demo for The Saint of Lost Causes) Appalachian Nightmare (Album version from The Saint of Lost Causes) Over Alameda (Unreleased Demo for The Saint of Lost Causes) Over Alameda (Album version from The Saint of Lost Causes) Glory Days (From Dead Man’s Town: A Tribute to Born in the U.S.A.) Far From Me (From Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine) Graceland (Bonus track from Kids in the Street, limited 7-inch release)

Featured Image by Joshua Black Wilkins