Is There a New Episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tonight, June 11, 2024? How to Watch

The new season of AGT is well underway. So far, fans have watched two weeks of auditions full of talent, yes votes, and Golden Buzzers. Tonight, the America’s Got Talent action continues with another episode of auditions. Fans will get to see various acts from across the nation perform for the judges in hopes of getting a chance for the million-dollar cash prize.

The new episode of America’s Got Talent will air tonight at 8/7c on NBC. However, those without cable or access to broadcast TV can still watch the show. AGT will also stream on several platforms as it airs on NBC. The network’s streamer, Peacock will have the new episode. Additionally, platforms that offer live television programming like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV will offer live broadcasts of AGT. Those with cable can also tune into the NBC streaming app after signing in via their cable or TV provider.

Get Caught Up Before Tonight’s Episode of America’s Got Talent

Season 19 of AGT has already showcased some great talent. Episode two of the season featured acts from around the world. Here are a few highlights from last week before tonight’s new episode of America’s Got Talent.

Chrisyius Whitehead is without a doubt the most adorable contestant in AGT history. The well-mannered five-year-old melted the judges’ hearts before he stepped behind his drum kit and showed them what he could do. This little fella’s drumming skills earned him “yes” votes and he’s on to the next round.

Simon went against his rule and handed out two Golden Buzzers last week. The Golden Buzzer doesn’t just let contestants move through to the next round. Instead, it lets them skip directly to the live shows to compete for America’s votes.

Liv Warfield has been a working musician for decades and made her AGT debut last week. She stunned the judges with an original song. And, before anyone could vote, Simon smashed the Golden Buzzer to send Warfield to the Live Rounds.

The second Golden Buzzer of the night went to Sky Element. The group put on a stunning drone show and even used their drones to create a massive likeness of Simon in the sky. That might be why he broke the rules of AGT and gave them his second Golden Buzzer. That means Sky Element is going to the Live Rounds and the rest of the judges have two Golden Buzzers to give out during the audition rounds.

See who will get the next Golden Buzzer tonight on America’s Got Talent

Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images