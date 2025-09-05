A Q&A with Session Five 2025 Lyric Contest Winner Samantha Slominski

“Let it Down”

Written by Samantha Slominski

Interview by American Songwriter

Samantha Slominski scored 1st place in the Session Five 2025 American Songwriter Lyric Contest for her song “Let it Down.” American Songwriter caught up with her to get the scoop on the inspiration behind the lyrics and other musings.

What made you decide to enter the American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest?

I stumbled across the contest promotion and figured “why not, worst case scenario they don’t like my songs”, and submitted a couple of days later.



How did you feel when you learned you won?

Completely shocked, teary eyed, and jittery. I asked the woman that called me if this was a scam.

What was the inspiration for your submission? Why did you want to write it?

I know lots of women working these 9-5 jobs that just want to let their hair down after a long week and I wanted to write them a song to let loose to.

What’s the story behind “Let it Down”?

There really isn’t a story behind it, this one is a song for other people, not me.

Have you written music for this lyric? If so, how would you describe it?

I haven’t (yet!) but I imagine it to have kind of a honky tonk, upbeat vibe.

How long have you been writing lyrics?

Not gonna lie, I started writing songs after starting to learn guitar just a couple of months before submitting. I was a choir kid all through school and wrote a little bit here and there as a teenager, but nothing serious and nothing finished.

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2025 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

What keeps you motivated as a songwriter?

I’m still so new to songwriting that I don’t really need motivators. If I think of something, I just start jotting things down. I do travel with my husband for his job and the changes of scenery definitely contribute to inspiration.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters, and why?

This is an extremely difficult question for me to answer because of how broad my music tastes are, and that what I listen to is very dependent on how I’m feeling. Narrowing that down to a few all time favorites would depend on how I’m feeling on any given day. I’ve been in a really good place recently, so currently I would say Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, and Hardy. Other times my answer would be Jelly Roll, Joey Vece and Jon Suh. I guess the common theme with all of these writers is that I’m able to really feel their lyrics.

What’s next for you?

Continuing on with my schooling, learning more on guitar, songwriting when I’m inspired, and hanging out with my husband and pets.

What would you tell other songwriters who are considering entering the Lyric Contest?

Go for it! Best case scenario is your dream coming true, worst case is you keep working on something that you already enjoy doing.

