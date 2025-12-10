Joy Oladokun Announces the 2025 Lyric Contest Grand Prize Winner

American Songwriter is excited to announce the official 2025 Lyric Contest Grand Prize Winner.

We are honored to have Joy Oladokun, the 2025 Dream Co-Write songwriter, make the official announcement below.

The six bi-monthly contest winners eligible for the Grand Prize include: Brad McKinney (Session One), Jonathan Helfand (Session Two), Coco Zhai (Session Three), Robert Tuzzo (Session Four), Samantha Slominski (Session Five), and Joe Black (Session Six).

One of these talented songwriters will be awarded the “Dream Day on Music Row” prize package including:

Co-write with Joy Oladokun

Full-band Demo Recording Session at Premier Nashville Studio

Lodging at Premier Nashville Hotel

Round trip flight to Nashville

And more!

Thanks to everyone who entered and a big round of congrats to all of our winners and honorable mentions.

And now, without further delay.

Joy Oladokun Announces the 2025 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Grand Prize Winner

Thanks again to everyone who participated this year!

2026 Lyric Contest Open Now!

Don’t forget, the 2026 Lyric Contest is open now. Get your lyrics in front of hit songwriters like The Band Perry, Caitlyn Smith, Danielle Bradbery, Chase McDaniel and more.

You could be the next Grand Prize Winner!