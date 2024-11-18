Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Supporting Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting with Special T-Shirt Designed by the Metal Legend

He may have a dubious reputation for biting the heads off bats and doves, but Ozzy Osbourne is an animal lover, and he and his wife, Sharon, are passionate supporters of a U.K. campaign calling for a ban on trophy hunting.

To raise money for the initiative, the rock legend has designed a special T-shirt that’s on sale now at CampaigntoBanTrophyHuntingStore.com. The shirt features an image of a proud male lion inside a red circle with diagonal line through it, along with the words “OZZY SAYS NO TROPHY HUNTING.” The tee is available in various sizes and colors, and is priced at 20 pounds (about $25.30).

Ozzy and Sharon also have filmed a video message that features them wearing the T-shirts he designed.

“I’m Ozzy Osbourne. Let’s get trophy hunting banned,” the Metal Madman says in the clip.

Sharon then states, “Come on, you guys. All we do is talk about it. Let’s get it done. Let’s get the ban done now. Not next year!”

Ozzy then cuts in and declares, Let’s get trophy hunting banned. Come, on guys!”

Sharon adds, “We can do it. See this shirt? My husband designed this. You can buy it online. The money goes to the cause. Please, please, get it banned now!”

As the video ends, Ozzy puts his arm around Sharon and kisses her on the cheek.

Blabbermouth.net reported that the Osbournes made additional comments about their support of a trophy hunting ban in conjunction with the launch of the T-shirt sale. The website also shared that a limited number of shirts signed by Ozzy will be available.

“Trophy hunters are totally crazy,” Ozzy said. “You’ve got to be barking to kill an innocent animal and then take photos of yourself laughing about it. We’ve all got to do our bit. I like to design things, so I’ve done a T-shirt for the campaign to ban trophy hunting.”

He added, “The [U.K.] government said it would ban hunting trophies, so get on with it! Tell your MP [member of Parliament] you want it banned right now! Get yourself an Ozzy t-shirt for Christmas and help save the animals!”

Sharon also commented about the campaign, while encouraging supporters to buy the T-shirt her husband designed.

“I can’t think of anything more sickening than killing an animal just for the fun of it and then putting its head up in your living room,” she said. “I honestly thought those days had gone. Let’s make trophy hunting extinct, not wildlife. Support the campaign and tell the politicians you want the ban done today not tomorrow.”

She added, “We’ve done a special edition of personally signed t-shirts which will be auctioned off. It’s really important that everyone gets behind this campaign. Let’s give wildlife the best Christmas gift of all—a future free of these sick maniacs.”

More About the Initiative

The Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting is focused on ending the killing of endangered wildlife species for sport and pleasure. Among the initiative’s goals are to have governments around the world band trophy hunting and the import and export of hunting trophies. The campaign also seeks to have existing laws against trophy hunting enforced and for offenders to receive tough penalties.

Besides the Osbournes, other celebrities who support the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting include Queen’s Brian May, Ed Sheeran, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, Jane Goodall, Dame Judi Dench, Eric Idle, Ricky Gervais, Joanna Lumley, and Brian Cox.

A petition has been launched that implores members of U.K. parliament to enact a hunting-trophy ban immediately.

For more information about the campaign and to sign the petition, visit BanTrophyHunting.org.