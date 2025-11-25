4 Classic Rock Songs From 1970 That I Still Obsessively Listen To

The very start of the 1970s produced some decade-defining classic rock songs, and those songs still have enormous listening power today. Let’s look at a few tracks from 1970 that I, personally, still listen to all the time.

“Let It Be” by The Beatles

A classic “send-off” song from the biggest band of the 20th century, “Let It Be” was an instant hit off the band’s final album of the same name. It still makes the rounds all the time. And it remains one of the Fab Four’s most enduring songs with some pretty beneficial advice. “Let It Be” peaked at No. 1 globally, including the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

“Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)” by Edison Ligthouse

This is one of my favorite pop-rock tunes from 1970, and it just never seems to get old. “Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)” by Edison Ligthouse is instantly recognizable to anyone who hears it. It was quite a hit the year it was released, too. This bubblegum-adjacent tune peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 and topped the UK Singles chart.

“In The Summertime” by Mungo Jerry

This one-hit wonder of sorts dominated the charts in 1970, and it certainly makes sense why. “In The Summertime” by Mungo Jerry is a classic skiffle pop jam from the album Electronically Tested that still makes it to classic rock radio on a daily basis. And when you look at all the No. 1s this song scored across the globe, it’s clear that it had appeal to listeners across many different countries and cultures. That takes some serious talent to achieve.

“Woodstock” by Joni Mitchell OR Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Originally released by Joni Mitchell with a follow-up cover by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young just a few months later in 1970, I really couldn’t choose which version of this song I liked better. Mitchell’s version is a folk rock classic, but CSNY’s version has a bluesier, more psychedelic edge to it that makes it unique. Either way, both versions of “Woodstock” are worthy of a spot on our list of classic rock songs from 1970.

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images