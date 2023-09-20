Videos by American Songwriter

“Make Her Cry”

Written by Joyce Sampson and Kevin Curry

Interview by American Songwriter

Joyce Sampson and Kevin Curry are the American Songwriter Co-Write Delight Lyric Contest Promotion winners for their song “Make Her Cry.” American Songwriter caught up with Joyce and Kevin to get the story behind their lyrics.

How long have you been songwriting?

JOYCE: I wrote a few songs several years ago, but I did not start writing solidly until 2019, so I’d say about 4 years.

KEVIN: A long time. I’ve tried quitting many times but it won’t quit me. When you start at 16, it becomes part of who you are.

Why did you enter the American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest?

JOYCE: I’m on AS’s email list, get your emails about the contests, and always planned to apply for one, and since I co-write more often than solo write, I thought the Co-Write Delight promotion was the perfect one to submit a song to.

What was the inspiration behind your song, “Make Her Cry”?

JOYCE: This was a title idea that my co-writer Kevin Curry brought into our write, and I thought it was a great hook and angle, so was very excited about writing it with him.

KEVIN: I was thinking about some bad choices I had made in a relationship and kinda said to myself I only want to make her cry happy tears from now on. I came to the writing session with the main hook and next thing you know Joyce and I were in Grandpa’s old Ford painting a picture.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

JOYCE: That could be a long list, but I’ll try to keep it short and provide some examples of the different writing styles of writers I like. Johnny Cash and Tom T. Hall for their keep-in-simple method of story-telling and presentation. Lisa Carver for the topics she writes about and angles she approaches them from. Her writing is super cerebral but she always strikes the right balance–the delicate one that it is–between the intellectual approach and how clearly the song actually speaks to the listener. Michael Hardy for his imagery and hooky rhymes. Snoop Dogg, who I call “Snoopspeare,” for his use of language, hooky rhymes, and humor. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards for their ridiculously infectious hooks and grooves, wit, sarcasm,and their story-telling – I think “Out of Tears” is a great and under-rated song. John Paul Jones, Robert Plant, and Jimmy ePage for everything Led Zep did. Chris and Rich Robinson – I love Chris’s straight-ahead story lyrics, but also the ones that seem to be somewhat stream of consciousness. Elmore James for raw-hard-hitting emotional lyrics. I’d better stop there. I think what appeals to me, and what all of these writers have in common is, honesty and real-ness about the things/people/places they write about – just great story-tellers.

KEVIN: Ashley Gorley because he’s the GOAT. I also have to shout out to the hit writers I cut my teeth on in the 90’s like Dean Dillon, Tom Shapiro, Craig Wiseman, Bob DiPiero, Don Schlitz and Mac McAnally and so many more.

What is your best advice for having a successful co-writing session?

JOYCE: Well, I’m still learning to be a good co-writer, but I’d say come prepared, try to be open about what the song needs, and try to stay out of your own way. I think the advice of my main songwriting mentors Marty Dodson and Clay Mills is great – “remember the song is King.”

KEVIN: Don’t settle. Wait for the hook or idea that makes you feel something. Map out your ideas. Be open-minded and don’t let your inner editor kill the creator’s vibe.

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

JOYCE: Songwriting is a marathon of “just-love-doing-it”, not a sprint. It takes a lot of failures to succeed, and you can’t win if you don’t apply.