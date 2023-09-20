A Millennial’s Dream: We Asked AI to Write an *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys Duet

There are no two boy bands who defined the ’90s and early 2000s more than Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC. They’ve collectively sold a staggering 200 million albums worldwide and have smash hits, including “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” “Larger Than Life,” “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.” BSB went on hiatus in 2003, but have reunited and released multiple albums and toured the world since. *NSYNC broke up in 2004, but recently made headlines when they reunited at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and announced the release of a new song, “Better Place” for the 2023 film, Trolls Band Together.

Videos by American Songwriter

A duet between the two megastar acts is the stuff of millennial dreams, so we asked ChatGPT to whip one up. The results are what you’d expect from a ’90s pop boy band, as it’s a love song about a woman who catches their eye. In typical AI fashion, the lyrics are syrupy sweet with lots of colorful imagery. But the sheer popularity and nostalgia surrounding these two groups likely would make this a hit. See the full results below.

[RELATED: *NSYNC Take You Behind the Scenes of Recording Their First Song in 20 Years]

(Verse 1 – NSYNC)

I see you standing there across the crowded room/Lost in the music, in the neon’s gentle bloom/Our eyes lock, and time begins to slow/In this electric moment/There’s something we both know

(Verse 2 – Backstreet Boys)

I feel the rhythm of your heartbeat close to mine/A silent invitation like a secret sign/The world around us fades into the night/In this melody of love, we’ll take flight

(Chorus – Both)

You and me, we’re dancing in the stars/Two hearts colliding, no matter who we are/In the spotlight, we’re shining so bright/Together forever, in this dance of light

(Verse 3 – NSYNC)

I’ll take your hand, and we’ll leave it all behind/In this duet of destiny, our souls entwined/The music surrounds us, as we move as one/A love that’s timeless, like the rising sun

(Verse 4 – Backstreet Boys)

Through the highs and lows, we’ll find our way/In the lyrics of our love/We’ll always stay/No matter what the world may have in store/Together, forevermore

(Chorus – Both)

You and me, we’re dancing in the stars/Two hearts colliding, no matter who we are/In the spotlight, we’re shining so bright/Together forever, in this dance of light

(Bridge – NSYNC)

There’s a magic in the music, in the air we breathe/A love so strong, it’s impossible to leave/We’ll write our story, in every song we sing/With you by my side, my heart takes wing

(Bridge – Backstreet Boys)

In the harmonies we create, in the melodies we share/This duet of love, it’s beyond compare/Through every twist and turn, we’ll find our way/Forever united, night and day

(Chorus – Both)

You and me, we’re dancing in the stars/Two hearts colliding, no matter who we are/In the spotlight, we’re shining so bright/Together forever, in this dance of light

(Outro – Both)

In this duet of destiny, we’ll find our way/Forever together, come what may/In the music of our love, we’ll take flight/In this hit duet, our hearts ignite

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images