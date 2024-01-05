A Q&A With the Songs That Sync Promotion Winner, Josh Adams

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Fence”

By Josh Adams

Interview by American Songwriter

Josh Adams is one of the American Songwriter Songs That Sync Promotion winners for his song, “The Fence.” American Songwriter caught up with Josh to get the story behind his song.

How long have you been songwriting?

9 years.

Why did you enter American Songwriter’s Songs That Sync Promotion?

I’m extremely passionate about my music and getting it heard. I’m very passionate about the art of songwriting and want to reach audiences with my music. I want to be set apart as much as possible in such a hard industry. I’m really taking any opportunity I can get. This was one of them.

What was the inspiration behind your song, “The Fence”?

Essentially, it’s a story song about a girl who couldn’t make up her mind. She was stuck on the fence about me. Didn’t know if she wanted to be with me or not. The whole track i’m convincing her to hop the fence and be with me. At the end of the song, she decides to leave, which I wasn’t expecting. The last lyric is “I miss the fence that was our only spot”. I almost took advantage of the fence and now I miss the fence because that was the only place we connected.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

I love Jon Bellion and Noah Kahan. They are both incredibly creative and prolific.

Do you have any new music coming out soon?

Yes I do! Hopefully in the next couple months. It’s a project based out of Psalms actually.

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

Believe in your craft. Be teachable and humble. Receive criticism as a gift.

Check out the winning song below: