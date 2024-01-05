A Q&A With the Songs That Sync Promotion Winner, Daniel Read

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Think I Like It”

By Daniel Read

Interview by American Songwriter

Daniel Read is one of the American Songwriter Songs That Sync Promotion winners for his song, “I Think I Like It.” American Songwriter caught up with Daniel to get the story behind his song.

How long have you been songwriting?

I have been consistently writing in Nashville since 2018 but was in bands before then, writing music specifically for that.

Why did you enter American Songwriter’s Songs That Sync Promotion?

I have always loved the music I hear in commercials and on film and TV. It’s where I have found most of the bands and artists that I love.

What was the inspiration behind your song, “I Think I Like It”?

The hope was to write a song that fit for product placement! It’s energetic and hooky and I think it could work for a brand

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

My favorite songwriters that have found the space between hook and depth. I’ve always been inspired by people like Jon Foreman or Ryan Tedder. Jon Bellion is a beast and I’m constantly inspired by anything he does.

Do you have any new music coming out soon?

I’m always writing and trying to figure out how to release it. I definitely have plans of releasing a lot of new music this coming year. I release a song called “shine under the moniker neighbor” on January 19th.



What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

I think there is value in putting yourself out there. Being willing to share what you have with anyone who will listen. American Songwriter is a huge establishment that knows songs, so it’s a great place to seek out constructive feedback.

Check out the winning song below: