A Q&A With the Highway Hits Lyric Contest Promotion Winner, Willie Stone

“Good Time Comin”

By Willie Stone

Interview by American Songwriter

Willie Stone is the American Songwriter Highway Hits Lyric Contest Promotion winner for his song “Good Time Comin.” American Songwriter caught up with Willie to get the story behind his road trip hit.

How long have you been songwriting?

I started writing last year during Navy boot camp. With everything stripped away, music became the one place I could process, dream, and reconnect with myself.

Why did you enter American Songwriter’s Highway Hits Promotion?

I entered because I wanted to put my music in front of people who really value songwriting. For me, it wasn’t about winning , it was about testing my songs on a bigger stage, and I’m honored the judges chose my song!

What was the inspiration behind your song, “Good Time Comin”?

Good Time Comin’ was inspired by growing up in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Nights of backroading with friends, laughing, and forgetting about the world for a while. It’s about chasing that simple kind of joy we all need: good company, good memories, and the freedom to let go. I wanted to bottle that feeling and hand it to anyone who needs a reminder that sometimes the best medicine is just having a good time!

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

I’ve always looked up to artists from home like Toby Keith, Garth Brooks, and Carrie Underwood for the honesty and power in their songs.

Are you planning to release any new music this year?

Yes, I just released my debut single “Good Time Comin’,” the song that won this Highway Hits contest, and I’ve got more on the way. My next singles, “Out of This Town” and “Storm Season,” are releasing soon, and I’m really looking forward to recording an entire album after that.

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

Do it. Don’t overthink whether your song is polished enough. Some of the best songs come from raw honesty, not perfection. And you never know who your song might reach or what doors it might open!

Read the winning lyrics below:

“Good Time Comin’

by Willie Stone

⸻

Intro — Instrumental

⸻

Verse 1

Clock out, throw the keys on the dash

Boots on the floor and we’re gone in a flash

Sun sinking low — we got heat in a world gone cold

Cooler’s full, backseats are packed

Radio loud with a homegrown track

No lookin’ back — just the road and an open soul

⸻

Verse 2

Gas tank low but the vibe’s still high

Got a full moon hangin’ in the sky

We’re singin’ loud like the world’s our radio

We don’t care ’bout where this goes

Long as we’re rollin’ with the windows low

Tonight we live, tomorrow we’ll take it slow

⸻

Chorus

We got a good time comin’, don’t need a reason

Windows down in the heat of the season

Bare feet up on the dashboard light

Laughin’ at the world on a Friday night

Don’t need much, just the engine runnin’

Good friends, cold drinks, and the speakers bumpin’

Ain’t no doubt — we got a good time comin’

⸻

Instrumental Break

⸻

Verse 3

Bonfire crackin’ and a red dirt smile

Cooler’s runnin’ empty but we’ll stay awhile

Those eyes on her got me ready to lose control

She’s laughin’ over whiskey, lookin’ back at me

Frisky without tryin’ — it’s easy to see

She got me fallin’ deep, it’s a feelin’ I’ve never known

⸻

Verse 4 + Bridge section

Free as the wind and the vibes so high

Chasin’ that feelin’ on a hot summer night

Life don’t get better than this — we all damn sure know

So turn it up now y’all let’s get loud

With the best damn crew in this town

This night’s on fire and we’re tearing up these dirt roads

⸻

Final Chorus

We got a good time comin’, don’t need a reason

Windows down in the heat of the season

Bare feet up on the dashboard light

Laughin’ at the world on a Friday night

Don’t need much, just the engine runnin’

Good friends, cold drinks, and the speakers bumpin’

Ain’t no doubt — we got a good time comin’

⸻



Outro — Instrumental fade”