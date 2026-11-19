Tonya Wiley is the Home Sweet Home Promotion Lyric Winner for her song, “I Didn’t Know I Was Home.”

Speaking to American Songwriter, Wiley revealed that her song “was inspired by my late Mommaw and Poppaw’s house and the wonderful family memories we made there.”

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“It wasn’t just the holidays or special occasions that made that place so meaningful,” she said. “It was the ordinary gatherings, the conversations, the laughter, the games, and simply being surrounded by people we loved.”

“When we’re young, we’re often so busy looking forward to growing up and starting our own lives that we don’t recognize how precious those moments are,” Wiley continued. “It’s only later, when the gatherings have stopped and some of the people we love are no longer with us, that we fully appreciate what we had.”

Wiley noted that she didn’t “want the song to be entirely about nostalgia or regret.” Rather, she “wanted to convey that we can’t go back to those wonderful days, but we can learn to recognize and appreciate the special moments happening in our lives right now.”

Read on to learn more about Wiley.

Tonya Wiley Q&A

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN SONGWRITING? WHAT GOT YOU INTO MUSIC IN THE FIRST PLACE?

I started writing lyrics only about a year ago. It all started with a funny comment my friend Jen made to her husband: “Kiss me before the whiskey!” I immediately thought that sounded like a great country song title, so I decided to write it. But then I started wondering about the characters behind the song. What were their stories? What had brought them to that moment? One song became another, and before I knew it, I was developing Kiss Me Before the Whiskey, an anthology of interconnected songs telling a family’s story from multiple perspectives.

I’m a marine biologist studying sharks and rays and working to conserve endangered smalltooth sawfish, so songwriting has been an unexpected but incredibly rewarding creative adventure. Over the past six months, what began as a fun, occasional distraction from scientific writing has become something I’m increasingly passionate about. Once I started writing lyrics, I couldn’t seem to stop. Ideas for new songs kept popping into my head, and I already have a catalog of more than 40 songs!

WHY DID YOU ENTER THE CONTEST?

I’m new to songwriting, and while I was enjoying the creative process, I wanted to find out whether my lyrics could resonate with people beyond my friends and family. Entering the American Songwriter contest seemed like a wonderful opportunity to challenge myself, put my work out into the world, and see how it measured up. I certainly wasn’t expecting to win, but I figured I had nothing to lose by trying!

WHAT DOES WINNING MEAN TO YOU?

More than anything, winning has given me the confidence to keep writing. Songwriting is something I enjoy because the stories and ideas keep coming, but I wasn’t sure whether I was actually any good at it or whether my lyrics would connect with people who didn’t know me personally.

Having American Songwriter recognize my work has been incredibly validating. It’s made me realize that something I started on a whim with friends might have the potential to become more than a hobby. I don’t know where this journey will lead, but winning has certainly encouraged me to keep exploring the possibilities.

WHAT SONGWRITERS AND ARTISTS DO YOU COUNT AS YOUR BIGGEST INSPIRATIONS? WHY?

Phil Vassar is a tremendous inspiration to me because he’s written so many songs that are part of the soundtrack of my life. I admire his ability to tell relatable stories with clever lyrics, emotional depth, and memorable melodies. No matter who’s singing them, his songs consistently resonate with me.

Gary Allan is my absolute favorite artist. There’s a raw honesty and authenticity in his music that I find incredibly powerful, and often downright therapeutic. He doesn’t shy away from complicated emotions or life’s messier moments, and I appreciate that vulnerability.

Reba McEntire has always been an inspiration because of the strength, resilience, and empowerment in so many of her songs. And sometimes I swear Miranda Lambert is reading my mind because her music has that wonderful combination of independence, humor, grit, and unapologetic honesty that mirrors my personality.

They all make you feel like somebody understands your life and that you aren’t alone in your feelings. That’s the kind of connection I hope to create with my own lyrics.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PLANS IN THE MONTHS AHEAD.

My immediate plan is to keep writing and see where this unexpected opportunity takes me!

I’ve built up a growing collection of lyrics, from heartfelt family stories to humorous country songs about relationships, independence, and getting older. I’m excited to continue developing those songs and exploring opportunities to collaborate with musicians and other songwriters.

I’m especially looking forward to the recording opportunity that comes with winning this contest. Until now, my focus has been on writing lyrics, so the chance to hear one of my songs brought to life musically is incredibly exciting.

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CAREER DREAM?

Well, if I’m dreaming I gonna dream big!

I’d love to see Kiss Me Before the Whiskey, the anthology that started my crazy songwriting adventure, become a country concept album featuring different artists performing the songs from each character’s perspective. The anthology tells a multigenerational family story about love, loss, forgiveness, healing, and the traditions we pass down. Each song reveals another piece of the story, and I think it could be incredibly powerful to hear different voices bring those characters to life.

And then? I’d love to see it become a Broadway musical. And eventually a Hollywood film! Is that an ambitious dream for someone who only started writing lyrics about a year ago? Absolutely. But winning an American Songwriter lyric contest wasn’t on my 2026 bingo card, and here we are! So why not dream big?!

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL OTHER ARTISTS WHO ARE CONSIDERING ENTERING THE CONTEST?

Enter! Seriously, put your work out there. It’s easy to convince yourself that you’re not experienced enough, that other people are more talented, or that you should wait until you’ve written something better. But if you keep waiting until you feel completely ready, you might never take that chance.

Most importantly, write about what means something to you. You don’t need an extraordinary event to create a meaningful song. Sometimes the most powerful stories come from the most ordinary moments.

And you never know what might happen when you take a chance on yourself!

Read Tonya Wiley’s Contest-Winning Lyrics for “I Didn’t Know I Was Home”

I used to count the years till I could leave

Measure freedom by the county line

Swore that little town was holding me

From the life I couldn’t wait to find.

Daddy’s truck was rusting in the drive

Mama hollered “Supper’s getting cold”

I was seventeen and looking out—

I didn’t know I was home.

I thought home was anywhere but here

Some place waiting farther down the line

I thought life began beyond that welcome sign

‘Cause the best of it was still to find.

Now I’d give anything for one more evening

When everybody I loved was still close

Back when nothing special was happening—

I didn’t know I was home.

There were shoes kicked off beside the doorway

Screen door slamming half the summer long

Puzzle pieces scattered on the table

Somebody always singing something wrong.

There were names carved underneath the porch rail

Height marks climbing up the kitchen wall

We never thought to call those days the good ones—

They were just our days that’s all.

I thought home was anywhere but here

Some place waiting farther down the line

I thought life began beyond that welcome sign

‘Cause the best of it was still to find.

Now I’d give anything for one more evening

When everybody I loved was still close

Back when nothing special was happening—

I didn’t know I was home.

Nobody said “This is the last one”

Nobody knew enough to know

One by one we built our own lives

One by one we had to go.

Tuesday game nights turned to phone calls

Empty chairs at the table now

We were always gonna do it one more time—

Funny how one more time runs out.

So now I linger at the table

Let the stories run too long

Hug everyone a little tighter

Before another one is gone.

Let the dishes wait till morning

Let the laughter fill the night

‘Cause I know now what I’m holding

In this ordinary life.

I thought home was somewhere I was going

Now I know how much of home time steals

Those Tuesday game nights I thought would last forever

Till forever showed me just how short it feels.

So when everybody’s talking over everybody

And supper’s getting cold upon the stove

I don’t need something special to be happening—

I know when I am home.

I spent half my life trying to leave it

Now I’d go back if I could.

I barely noticed while I lived them—

Those days were better than I understood.

I didn’t know.

I was home.

Photo by Chris Lescher