What an incredible night celebrating talented artists at the 3rd Annual Road Ready Talent Contest Finale in Nashville! We were thrilled to recognize this year’s standout performers and announce our Category Winners live on stage. Thank you to everyone who joined us for such a memorable evening and to all the artists who shared their talent with us throughout this year’s contest.

In case you missed the live announcement, we’re excited to share the official list of our 2026 Category Winners below!

Videos by American Songwriter

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

Americana/Blues:

“Two Cigarettes” By Eastern Dreamers

Christian:

“Start Singing (Hallelujah)” By Katie Rey, Max Allard and Maggie Youngs

Country:

“REASONS” By Mary Sarah, Nate Kenyon and Mark Addison Chandler

Folk/Singer-Songwriter:

“Don’t Pass Me By” By Oliver Pigott

Play video

Hip-Hop/Rap:

“Big Dawg” By Raf Denny

Play video

Indie:

“Runaway” By Undecided Future

Latin Music:

“Hasta el Cuarto” By Joe Radeo

Pop:

“run after me” By Trinity Bliss

R&B/Soul:

“Georgia Sweet” By Max Boyle, Noah Gibbings, Erland Wanberg and Asher Condit

Rock:

“5 to 9” By Preston Lydotes