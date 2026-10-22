A Q&A With the Red Flags Lyric Contest Promotion Winner, Chelsey Layton

Chelsey Layton is American Songwriter’s Red Flags Lyric Contest promotion winner for her song, “Different Truck.”

Layton told American Songwriter that she knew she had to enter her song into the contest when she saw that the theme was red flags in relationships.

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“This song ended up writing itself in a way. It started off as something completely different, but then I was jokingly bouncing the idea off of my husband and said ‘I don’t need another drink or your Florida Georgia lines,’” she said. “As soon as the words came out of my mouth I told myself I was going to just have fun and write it about all the cowboys in the lower Broadway honky-tonks.”

Read on to learn more about Layton.

Chelsey Layton Q&A

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN SONGWRITING? WHAT GOT YOU INTO MUSIC IN THE FIRST PLACE?

I have been writing for around 20 years, starting in my teens. I’ve always been musically inclined. One day I was listening to a song on the radio and thought I’d try my hand at writing. I joined an online songwriting forum where I found some amazing support, and never looked back!

I never could’ve imagined where that hobby would lead me through the years; I met my husband through co-writing, had a few independent artist cuts, and even got to live out the dream of living in Nashville for several years. It’s crazy to think about how it all started from scribbling lyrics in my notebook margins in class.

WHY DID YOU ENTER THE CONTEST?

I have been on the fence about entering a few different times. When I saw the Red Flag theme and thought of “Different Truck” immediately, I knew I had to enter it.

WHAT HAS WINNING MEANT TO YOU?

It’s validation. We all know that the songwriting world is full of nos. It’s inspiring to get a win once in a while, especially for one that was so much fun to write.

WHAT SONGWRITERS AND ARTISTS DO YOU COUNT AS YOUR BIGGEST INSPIRATIONS? WHY?

Montgomery Gentry, when I am in the mood to write a boot stomping song; Miranda Lambert, when I am leaning towards something sassy; Gary Allan when I want to write something a little deeper or edgier.

After we moved to Nashville, I found a lot of inspiration from songwriters like Kendell Marvel and Ward Davis because they do their own thing. After years of trying to fit into a box and write inside the lines, it was almost like I could give myself permission to step out of the box and write what I wanted to write.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PLANS IN THE MONTHS AHEAD.

My plans are just to keep writing and maybe signing up for an occasional open mic night.

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CAREER DREAM?

My biggest career dream would be to write a deep cut for Gary Allan. I’ve written a few that I thought could be the one, no pun intended, but I haven’t pulled the trigger on a demo yet.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL OTHER ARTISTS WHO ARE CONSIDERING ENTERING THE CONTEST?

Honestly, just do it. What have you got to lose?

Read Chelsey Layton’s Contest-Winning Lyrics for “Different Truck”

Would you believe you’re not the first “hey girl” I’ve heard tonight

No I don’t need another drink or your Florida Georgia lines

‘Bout rollin’ back to your place with me riding shotgun

‘Cause it’s the same s**t different truck

Offer me some tick-tok two step in those fresh from Broadway boots

Tip that knock-off Stetson like you patented the move

Bet you know some dead end road where we could cuddle up

Man it’s the same s**t different truck

Yeah it’s a tale as old as time

Boy sees girl ‘neath the neon light

Suddenly he’s ten feet tall

Romeo with a southern drawl

It’s radios and dropped tailgates

Moonlight dancing on the lake

Yeah I’d like to be open minded but

It’s the same s**t different truck

Prob’ly black and lifted with some fancy LEDs

Skoal can in the console jar of shine under the seat

Custom rims and chrome pipes they make you look real tough

But it’s the same s**t different truck

Yeah it’s a tale as old as time

Boy sees girl ‘neath the neon light

Suddenly he’s ten feet tall

Romeo with a southern drawl

It’s radios and dropped tailgates

Moonlight dancing on the lake

Yeah I’d like to be open minded but

It’s the same s**t different truck

Yeah it’s a tale as old as time

Boy sees girl ‘neath the neon light

Suddenly he’s ten feet tall

Romeo with a southern drawl

It’s radios and dropped tailgates

Moonlight dancing on the lake

Yeah I’d like to be open minded but

It’s the same s**t different truck

Photo courtesy of Chelsey Layton