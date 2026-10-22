A Q&A With the Red Flags Song Contest Promotion Winner, Lucy Frost

Lucy Frost is American Songwriter’s Red Flags Song Contest promotion winner for her song, “Video Games.”

In a conversation with American Songwriter, Frost said that her winning track “captures the sad reality of dating in your early 20s.”

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“It’s a sarcastic spin on that weird time in your life where you’re on your own for the first time, you have a job, an apartment, you’re an adult… and yet you’re still so young and it shows,” she said. “This song jokes about the performative men that you meet at a bar that are seemingly so mature and then still act like they’re in college. And you fall for it every time because you also secretly want to sit on the couch, play video games, and do nothing all day.”

Frost went on to describe “Video Games” as “an ear worm,” that’s “catchy and forces you to not take yourself too seriously.”

Read on to learn more about Frost.

Lucy Frost Q&A

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN SONGWRITING? WHAT GOT YOU INTO MUSIC IN THE FIRST PLACE?

I’ve been playing music since I was eight. I started playing piano and taught myself guitar and producing later on. My journey in this career has not been a straight path; I studied film scoring and composition at Berklee College of Music and then became a writer for other artists and sync companies out in L.A. So my songwriting throughout all of this has changed and grown dramatically over the years, and I finally feel like I’ve found my voice and sound for my artist project.

WHY DID YOU ENTER THE CONTEST?

Well, I can write a damn good red flags song. It’s for better or worse, a common theme in my debut album Vitamins that just came out. I couldn’t resist the opportunity.

WHAT HAS WINNING MEANT TO YOU?

I just love the fact that someone took the time to really listen to the lyrics thoroughly. That’s my favorite part of making music is the storytelling, and the fact that it won just gives me even more confidence overall. It’s hard to put your music and yourself out there 24/7, and even harder to actually grasp someone’s attention for more than 10 seconds these days, so I feel really lucky and excited for all that’s to come.

WHAT SONGWRITERS AND ARTISTS DO YOU COUNT AS YOUR BIGGEST INSPIRATIONS? WHY?

Bob Dylan, Jason Isbell, Kurt Cobain, Lucinda Williams, Elliott Smith, John Prine, Pink Floyd, Hole, and so, so many more.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PLANS IN THE MONTHS AHEAD.

I’m currently getting the ball rolling on my next project. There are lots of new songs I’m super excited to work on in the studio. But also hopefully playing some live shows soon, and still pushing my debut album, Vitamins, that came out in August. So go stream now!

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CAREER DREAM?

Man… I wanna sellout my hometown. Play Fenway Park in Boston and have every single person I know come.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL OTHER ARTISTS WHO ARE CONSIDERING ENTERING THE CONTEST?

Do it! Don’t hold back! It’s a new way for people to digest your music and makes you feel welcomed into a community of creatives.

Photo by Sydney Lemons