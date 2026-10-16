Three Artists, One Winner: Get Tickets to American Songwriter’s Road Ready Finale

The finale of American Songwriter’s 3rd Annual Road Ready Talent Contest is fast approaching! On Oct. 20, The Como Brothers, Pug Johnson, and Tabitha Meeks will take the stage at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley to perform for a chance to win $20,000 and other prizes.

Want to get in on the action? The show is open to the public, and tickets are available now. With general admission entry starting at just $15, the night is one that shouldn’t be missed.

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Not only will attendees get to take in the show, but they’ll also have a say in who walks away as the winner. Votes cast in-person at the finale show will count for 40 percent of the final result.

The remaining percentage is split between American Songwriter staff votes (20 percent) and online voting (40 percent), which is open now through 12 p.m. CT on Oct. 20.

Read on to learn about the three artists who will be taking the stage at American Songwriter’s 3rd Annual Road Ready Talent Contest finale.

Meet the Road Ready Talent Contest Finalists

Brothers Andrew and Matt Como started their musical journey in a Beatles cover band alongside their dad and uncle. Eventually, they broke off on their own to form The Como Brothers.

“I think we just want to be ourselves, give it our best,” the brothers said of their upcoming finale performance. “We’re just excited to play for people. I know there’s going to be a lot of people in the audience that have never heard us before. We’re just going to bring who we are to the stage. We’re not going to change anything and try to be something we’re not. Win or lose, we’re going to have a fun time.”

As for Meeks, since her 2020 move to Nashville, she has built a following as the Queen of Retro Pop with songs like “Girl of the Hour.” Ahead of her time on stage, Meeks said she’s not feeling any pressure.

“I’ve been working out those songs all year, so in terms of the performance, I’m like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait. I love performing,’” she said. “It’s not stressful for me at all.”

Rounding out the performers is Johnson, a Texas-born singer. He stood out to the Road Ready judges thanks to his traditional country songs rooted in lived experience, heartbreak, and humor. Leading up to the big night, Johnson said that his strategy is to “have fun.”

“You do your best when you’re having fun,” he said. “I’m going to try to just give these folks a shorter version of what I do down here in Texas in these ballrooms.”

Photos by The Como Brothers / Nate Stultz / Ingrid Fortenberry