Mount Cairn is the Home Sweet Home promotion winner for his song, “Home to Stay.”

Luke James Shaffer, who records music under the alias Mount Cairn, told American Songwriter that he wrote the track back in 2015 during a “self-inflicted songwriting challenge.”

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“I had played a gig out of town and was driving home at like two in the morning, and there was a full moon, and it was beautiful, but I was so tired, and I just wanted to get home,” he recalled. “I hadn’t seen my wife in what felt like forever, and I still had hours left in my drive. The line in it, ‘I will never leave you again,’ is an obviously impossible thing to accomplish, but the sentiment was basically that she is my home and I’ll be with her until the end.”

Read on to learn more about Shaffer.

Mount Cairn Q&A

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN SONGWRITING?

I was 18 years old when I started playing the guitar, and that’s the same year I started songwriting. I’ve always been drawn to the story a song tells and how everyone sees the world so differently. I’m a very literal person, and I think that’s why a lot of my songs are so observational.

WHAT GOT YOU INTO MUSIC IN THE FIRST PLACE?

Back in my teens, my mom passively forced me to join choir, and I fell in love with singing. I’m not sure I’ve ever fallen in love with the performing aspect of it all, but there is a feeling that you get when you spill your guts… I mean share your music… in front of an audience that can be absolutely gut-wrenching but also sometimes, truly beautiful.

WHY DID YOU ENTER THE CONTEST?

I just started a new acoustic/folk project called Mount Cairn. My first release under this new alias is “Home to Stay.” It’s like it was made for this contest! It wasn’t, but still… I wrote the song back in 2015 when I challenged myself to write, record, and release one new song every week; I called it #52wks52sngs (hashtags were still big back then). I was just seeing if I could help promote this new moniker of mine, Mount Cairn. I’m so glad I entered!

WHAT DOES WINNING MEAN TO YOU?

It’s a huge honor to be recognized for songwriting. It’s something I have put a lot of my life into and something I would do no matter what my circumstances were. I will say, it definitely helps motivate me to continue songwriting and sharing the efforts that come from this dream I’ve chosen to chase.

WHAT SONGWRITERS AND ARTISTS DO YOU COUNT AS YOUR BIGGEST INSPIRATIONS? WHY?

Gregory Alan Isakov has been a huge influence on me for a long time now. I’m very drawn to the acoustic-driven sound he has. He is also a wonderful storyteller. The Allman Brothers, Paul Simon, Coldplay (their first album mostly), The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, Kings of Leon…. There are a lot of groups.

I didn’t really listen to music until I was in college, so my taste has been very inspired by the early 2000s. Lately, I’ve been really into Noah Kahan’s songwriting style and material, how he talks a lot about when he was a kid and how he sees that old version of himself as an adult now. I can relate to looking back at when I was younger and seeing myself but not really recognizing who I was. I think a lot of people can relate to that.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PLANS IN THE MONTHS AHEAD.

Many new songs will be coming out soon under this new alias, Mount Cairn, re-releases of my older acoustic music, and a lot of new material as well. I’m also working on a few co-writes and collaborations that will be released soon!

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CAREER DREAM?

Dreams are funny… I have had so many different dreams as a musician/songwriter. Become famous! Get rich! Tour with the biggest stars! Write a hit! I think after being in this industry for so long as a working musician, who also does songwriting (because I love it), I’ve realized I just want to make a living with my art and not have to be overly stressed about all the other things. I would love to live in the woods and make music that makes my heart happy. Not a career dream per se, but a dream of mine. I’d still like to write a hit as well.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL OTHER ARTISTS WHO ARE CONSIDERING ENTERING THE CONTEST?

If you are considering entering the contest because you believe in your art, do it. You have to put yourself out there sometimes for people to see. Maybe your song will make someone’s heart happy. Maybe it won’t. Who knows, maybe you will win!

Photo courtesy of Luke James Shaffer