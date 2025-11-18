Why Isn’t There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (November 18, 2025)? Here’s All the Facts

On Monday, The Voice once again put the contestants in the spotlight as Part 4 of the Knockouts continued. With no more steal or save buttons, it was all or nothing for singers like Aaron Nichols and Cori Kennedy. While thrilled to get a new episode, fans quickly noticed that it only lasted one hour. Due to the new schedule changes, not only did The Voice reduce the show to one hour, but NBC also canceled the regular Tuesday episode.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although there is no new episode of The Voice tonight, the scheduling had nothing to do with the show. With fans eager for more, the competition will return in 2026. For the recent scheduling conflicts, it all had to center around the NBA. When looking at the schedule for tonight, NBC will air the Grizzlies versus the Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Once the game concludes, the network will transition to local programming at 11:00 p.m.

Not able to find the room to fit the NBA and The Voice together, fans will have to wait until next Monday before they get a new episode. But last night brought a few highlights when Reba McEntire found herself having to pick between Nichols and Kennedy.

[RELATED: “I May Have the Winner of ‘The Voice’”: Michael Bublé Hits the First-Ever Mic Drop Button]

Reba McEntire Uses Her “Mic Drop” On ‘The Voice’

Hoping to gain a spot in the Playoffs, Nichols covered “Hurricane” from The Band of Heathens as Kennedy performed “You and I” by Lady Gaga. Gathering some feedback from the coaches, Snoop Dogg said, “Aaron, the way you know how to control your vocals. The way you can get that grit off. Cori, I loved how you started off mild then you got real hot.”

While not on his team, Michael Bublé added, “You both were incredible. Cori, your voice. .. you walk out and you just destroy. Aaron, I wish I had that gritty thing that seems to come so easy to you.”

As for Reba – with both singers on her team, she understood the decision she had to make. “Cori, you are a powerhouse. When you hit the stage, everybody knows you mean business. Aaron, you are a seasoned veteran up on the stage.”

In the end, Reba picked Nichols to move forward. Although an exciting moment, it got even better when she also hit the Mic Drop button. When hit, the button put Nichols in the running to perform at the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

While not getting a new episode tonight, don’t miss The Voice, returning next Monday, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)