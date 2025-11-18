Keith Urban Covers Chappell Roan and Bob Marley at Private Mar-a-Lago Event

Keith Urban recently performed some unexpected covers at a private event. The country singer took the stage at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15 during a party hosted by Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt.

Videos by American Songwriter

One guest took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the event. According to the post, Urban covered Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” and Bob Marley’s “Is This Love” during his time on stage.

Urban has previously covered Roan’s hit track. During an interview on the web series Intimate and Interactive, Urban expressed his love for the song, which has become an LGBTQ anthem.

“When I heard that song, I just almost cried,” he said.”Who doesn’t wanna find a safe place, wherever that is? You just wanna find your people—doesn’t matter what that is, just somewhere where you finally realize you belong there. God, that speaks to me.”

President Donald Trump, who owns the Palm Beach, Florida, resort, was in attendance at the party. In fact, according to Axios, Trump was seated next to Pratt, who previously donated millions to his reelection campaign.

While Urban has remained largely tight-lipped on his political leanings, he spoke about his diverse fan base in a 2024 interview with The Times.

“I’m often amazed that people don’t look to artists’ work—they’re pretty clear on who they are and their views, and I’m no different,” he said of whether or not he’d endorse a candidate. “[Look at] all the artists I’ve collaborated with, the kind of music I make. I play to extremely diverse audiences in every way, politically and pronoun, age groups, ethnicity.”

Keith Urban Takes Fans on The Road

Urban’s latest performance comes amid the first-ever season of his new singing competition series, The Road. On the CBS show, a group of 12 singers heads out on tour with Urban, opening for him in cities across the country. At each show, the audience votes on which singers should continue and who should be sent home.

The winner of the show, which also features Blake Shelton and Gretchen Wilson, will receive $250,000, a set at Stagecoach, and a recording contract.

During the series premiere, Urban, who’s currently going through a divorce from Nicole Kidman, opened up about the challenges of life on the road.

“It’s a calling, and you’re going to do it or you’re not going to make it,” Urban said of touring. “When you wake up on a tour bus at 3:30 in the morning and you’re sick as a dog, you’re in the middle of nowhere and you’ve got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven’t slept, and you miss your friends, and you’re missing your family, and you’re completely lonely and miserable and sick—and you say to yourself, ‘Why am I doing this?’”

“The only answer can be: because this is what I’m born to do,” he continued. “We’re going to find out who’s made for that stuff.”

The Road airs Sundays on CBS.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images