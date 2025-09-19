A Q&A With the Heart Toppers Lyric Contest Promotion Winner, Chris Nelson

“How Forever Sounds”

By Chris Nelson

Interview by American Songwriter

Chris Nelson is the American Songwriter Heart Toppers Lyric Contest Promotion winner for his song “How Forever Sounds.” American Songwriter caught up with Chris to get the story behind his love song.

How long have you been songwriting?

I started writing songs for fun as a teenager, but at seventeen I chose a career in the Army and put those music dreams on hold. It wasn’t until a few years ago, after my dad passed away, that I really became serious about songwriting. I wrote a tribute song for him and released it, and the way it resonated with people who had lost a loved one was overwhelming. The support I received gave me the drive to keep writing, but what truly pushed me forward was my wife’s belief in me. She told me, plain and simple, that my songs belonged on the radio and hearing that from the person who knows me best was the spark that turned this from a passion into a purpose.

Why did you enter American Songwriter’s Heart Toppers Promotion?

I entered because I truly love songwriting and I admire what American Songwriter represents. They’ve built a community that supports writers at every level and creates real connections between music lovers and the people who write the songs. For me, it’s not just about entering a promotion, it’s about being part of something that celebrates the craft of songwriting and gives voices like mine a chance to be heard.

What was the inspiration behind your song, “How Forever Sounds”?

I wrote ‘How Forever Sounds’ because I see every day how true love really works in the long run. It’s not always easy, it’s not always pretty, but it’s always worth it. The inspiration was to honor the couples who build a life brick by brick, vow by vow, and prove that forever isn’t just a promise or big things—it’s something you can hear in the way they live and love every day. How Forever Sounds” is my way of saying that love has its own soundtrack, and it’s made up of all the little things that add up to a lifetime together.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

One of my all-time favorites is Don Schlitz. He’s the kind of writer who can take something as simple as a conversation or a moment in everyday life and turn it into a timeless story. Songs like “The Gambler” or “When You Say Nothing at All” show how he marries universal truth with unforgettable hooks—lines that feel like they’ve always existed, but it took him to bring them to life. What I admire most is his ability to write songs that are conversational and deeply human, yet still sharp enough to cut through and stay with you forever. I recently had the honor to sit on stage at the Grand Ole Opry while Don performed.

I also admire Ashley Gorley because of his versatility in songwriting. His writing feels conversational and modern, but he still weaves in the timeless hooks and wordplay that make country music stick. The consistency of his craft is unreal, hit after hit, across artists and genres. To me, Gorley is proof that great songwriting is equal parts heart, craft, and adaptability.

Are you planning to release any new music this year?

Yes! Rising country star Megan Knight has recorded one of my songs, “Let It Ring,” which she’ll be releasing soon. Megan’s an incredible talent who’s already opened for acts like Jelly Roll, Ella Langley, Chris Janson, and Zach Top, so I’m honored she connected with this song. On top of that, I’m personally releasing a brand-new single called “Behind That Badge” on September 25th—a song co-written with Justin Morgan to honor the men and women in law enforcement who risk it all every day to keep us safe. I also continuously upload other unreleased songs to my website that are pitched to artists.

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

I’d tell them to go for it. Every songwriter has a story worth sharing, and contests like this are a great way to put your craft out there. You never know who your song might reach or how it might resonate. For me, opportunities like this aren’t just about winning, they’re about growth, connection, and letting your music find its audience. If you believe in your songs, give them the chance to be heard.

Read the winning lyrics below:

“Verse 1

Your daddy’s handshake on the courthouse lawn,

Your mama cryin’ when we drove off,

We didn’t have much but we swore somehow,

We’d build a life outta here and now.

Pre-Chorus

Through broke-down trucks and sleepless nights,

One thing’s been steady this whole damn ride—

Chorus

Every “I love you” whispered in the dark,

Every scar we stitched on each other’s hearts,

From the kitchen floor to the edge of this town—

That’s how forever sounds.

Through the highs, the lows, the lost and found,

Baby, your love’s how forever sounds.

Verse 2

Cheap-rent dreams in a shotgun house,

Hand-me-down rings we still wear proud,

We built a kingdom on borrowed ground,

Brick by brick and vow by vow.

Pre-Chorus

Storms may shake what we’re livin’ in,

But they can’t touch where forever begins—

Chorus

Every “I love you” whispered in the dark,

Every scar we stitched on each other’s hearts,

From the kitchen floor to the edge of this town—

That’s how forever sounds.

Through the highs, the lows, the lost and found,

Baby, your love’s how forever sounds.

Bridge

One day when the silence takes my name,

You’ll still hear me in the falling rain.

Final Chorus

Every “I love you” that you still believe,

Every road we’ve walked led you here to me,

And if the lights go out, I’ll still be around—

That’s how forever sounds.

Through the highs, the lows, the lost and found,

Baby, your love’s how forever sounds.”