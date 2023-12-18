A Q&A With the Autumn Leaves Contest Promotion Winner, Ralston Wells

Videos by American Songwriter

“LILAC SKIES”

Written by Ralston Wells, Brooke Hatala and Daniel Leathersich

Interview by American Songwriter

Ralston Wells, Brooke Hatala and Daniel Leathersich are the American Songwriter Autumn Leaves Contest Promotion winners for their song “LILAC SKIES.” American Songwriter caught up with Ralston to get the story behind the lyrics.

How long have you been songwriting?

Seriously 5.5 years

Why did you enter American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest?

I thought I had the perfect song for the promotion.

What was the inspiration behind your song, “LILAC SKIES”?

My super talented co-writers, Brooke Hatala and Daniel Leathersich, were spitting out song titles and they both kind of landed on the word “lilac” because it is an interesting color. Then we started talking about what things are lilac and “skies” came up. And we were off and running and pounding on the keyboard.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

Way too many to mention. Jessie Alexander, Josh Kear, Jordan Davis, Tyler Reeve is one of the best storytellers I’ve heard, Trannie Anderson is on fire right now, Craig Wiseman, HARDY, Terri Jo Box, Lance Carpenter, Brett James – there are way way too many to mention just a few. Plus all my co-writers – I’m zilch, nada, zero, nothing without them.

How do you think “LILAC SKIES” would sound?

FANTASTIC! We have a worktape.

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

Do it. One never knows. If you don’t try, guess what, you’ll never succeed.

Read the winning lyrics to “LILAC SKIES” below:

V1

Yellow morning is Mama in the kitchen baking cinnamon rolls

A blue Sunday is climbing up an oak tree and 8 years old

Gray is building forts inside cuz there’s nothing else to do

But lilac skies are you

A red sunset is riding with the river on the long way home

Golden hour is Gramma on the porch with an ice cream cone

Black and white are the sleepless nights looking at the moon

But lilac skies are you

CH

They’re the last of the light, staring into the night

Trying to hold on to the day

That color in the dusk, might as well have been us

Thinking our love wouldn’t change

But lilac skies are always gonna fade

V2

You said to make a wish when we saw the first ev’nin’ star

All I wanted was to have you stay there in my heart

Even though you broke it, I guess my wish came true

Cuz lilac skies are you

CHORUS

Bridge

Every time of day’s a mem’ry, that I don’t want to lose

And Lilac skies are always gonna be you