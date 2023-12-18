A Q&A With the Autumn Leaves Contest Promotion Winner, Ralston Wells

Videos by American Songwriter
“LILAC SKIES”
Written by Ralston Wells, Brooke Hatala and Daniel Leathersich
Interview by American Songwriter
Ralston Wells, Brooke Hatala and Daniel Leathersich are the American Songwriter Autumn Leaves Contest Promotion winners for their song “LILAC SKIES.” American Songwriter caught up with Ralston to get the story behind the lyrics.
How long have you been songwriting?
Seriously 5.5 years
Why did you enter American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest?
I thought I had the perfect song for the promotion.
What was the inspiration behind your song, “LILAC SKIES”?
My super talented co-writers, Brooke Hatala and Daniel Leathersich, were spitting out song titles and they both kind of landed on the word “lilac” because it is an interesting color. Then we started talking about what things are lilac and “skies” came up. And we were off and running and pounding on the keyboard.
Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?
Way too many to mention. Jessie Alexander, Josh Kear, Jordan Davis, Tyler Reeve is one of the best storytellers I’ve heard, Trannie Anderson is on fire right now, Craig Wiseman, HARDY, Terri Jo Box, Lance Carpenter, Brett James – there are way way too many to mention just a few. Plus all my co-writers – I’m zilch, nada, zero, nothing without them.
How do you think “LILAC SKIES” would sound?
FANTASTIC! We have a worktape.
What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?
Do it. One never knows. If you don’t try, guess what, you’ll never succeed.
Read the winning lyrics to “LILAC SKIES” below:
V1
Yellow morning is Mama in the kitchen baking cinnamon rolls
A blue Sunday is climbing up an oak tree and 8 years old
Gray is building forts inside cuz there’s nothing else to do
But lilac skies are you
A red sunset is riding with the river on the long way home
Golden hour is Gramma on the porch with an ice cream cone
Black and white are the sleepless nights looking at the moon
But lilac skies are you
CH
They’re the last of the light, staring into the night
Trying to hold on to the day
That color in the dusk, might as well have been us
Thinking our love wouldn’t change
But lilac skies are always gonna fade
V2
You said to make a wish when we saw the first ev’nin’ star
All I wanted was to have you stay there in my heart
Even though you broke it, I guess my wish came true
Cuz lilac skies are you
CHORUS
Bridge
Every time of day’s a mem’ry, that I don’t want to lose
And Lilac skies are always gonna be you