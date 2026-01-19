A Second Sphere Venue? What We Know About a Possible US Expansion and What It Means for Live Music Entertainment

Since opening nearly three years ago, the Las Vegas Sphere has offered fans and bands an experience unlike any other. While bands continue to push the limits of what they can do during a concert, the venues show little progress when it comes to technology. But that all changed when the Sphere opened. Presenting 160,000 square feet of 16K LED screens, the Sphere ushered in a new era of live entertainment. And since that moment, groups like the Eagles, Backstreet Boys, and Phish have performed there. But with the success of the venue, it appears the Sphere might be expanding with a second location.

Videos by American Songwriter

When constructing the first sphere, the production cost climbed over $2.3 billion. Although a large price, James L. Dolan, the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Sphere Entertainment, saw it as a small step in progress. “Our focus has always been on creating a global network of Spheres across forward-looking cities.”

While the Las Vegas Sphere continues to gain praise and push the boundaries of live entertainment, Sphere Entertainment has turned its attention to a new location. “Sphere is a new experiential medium. With a commitment to bringing innovative opportunities to residents and visitors, Governor Moore, County Executive Braveboy, the State of Maryland and Prince George’s County recognize the potential for a Sphere at National Harbor to elevate and advance immersive experiences across the area.”

[RELATED: Radio City Music Hall to Install The Sphere’s Groundbreaking Audio Technology]

New Sphere Project Labeled One Of The “Largest Economic Development Projects”



As Dolan already stated, the new Sphere location, if approved, would be built in National Harbor, Maryland. The city sits only 15 minutes from Washington, D.C. While hoping to mirror the success of the Las Vegas location, the new Sphere would have a capacity of 6,000. The original venue can hold nearly 20,000.

Although not the same size, Dolan promised it would feature the same technology that many have come to praise the Las Vegas location for. Adding 16K resolution with 4D technology and Immersive Sound, Maryland Governor Wes Moore urged citizens to support the proposal.

“This will be one of the largest economic development projects in Prince George’s County history – proving once again our state is the best place in the country to bring dreams to life. We’re excited for what this means for our people, and how it will showcase the best of what Maryland has to offer to everyone who visits.”

Expected to create thousands of jobs if approved, reports suggested the venue would be funded by a “combination of public and private funding, including approximately $200 million in state, local, and private incentives.”

If approved, the Maryland Sphere would mark the next step in expanding a venue that has already redefined live entertainment.

(Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)