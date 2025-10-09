Radio City Music Hall to Install The Sphere’s Groundbreaking Audio Technology

Since opening in 2023, the Sphere in Las Vegas has offered a new concert experience for both fans and artists. With the venue featuring a 160,000 square foot screen, the Sphere not only entertained fans but also transported them to the future of live entertainment. And from that moment, countless bands have rushed to perform at the Sphere. But outside of the stunning 16K resolution, the Sphere had a stunning sound system that delivered audio to each and every seat. And for the Radio City Music Hall, it called on MSG Entertainment to help propel the historic space into the future.

With the holiday season almost here, Radio City Music Hall is prepared to welcome fans to the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes. Although some might have watched the show before, this year will be different as the venue pushed forward with a $7 million upgrade that included the Sphere Immersive Sound.

Making Every Seat In The Radio City Music Hall The “Best Seat In The House”

As for the specifics surrounding the upgrade, the Radio City Music Hall will now include over 7,000 loudspeaker drivers. With thousands of speakers professionally arranged throughout the space, Josephine Vaccarello, the VP of live for MSG Entertainment, said, “With this technology, guests seated in the front row will have the exact same audio experience – same volume, same clarity of sound – as guests seated in the last row of the third mezzanine. Essentially, every seat becomes the best seat in the house.”

While fans will no longer have to rush to purchase tickets for the perfect seat, Vaccarello called the upgrade a complete “game changer” for the music hall.

And outside of just the Christmas special, Vaccarello suggested that the new system will allow artists more control. “Artists performing at Radio City will have greater control and the ability to customize the audio experience for the audience by ‘carving out’ or ‘cancelling sound’ in specific locations.”

Embracing the future while still celebrating its past, the Radio City Music Hall continues to prove why it remains one of the most iconic venues in the world – blending tradition with cutting-edge innovation to ensure that every note, every lyric, and every moment sounds as magical as the first time the Rockettes took the stage.

