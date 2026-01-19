Green Day to Performat Opening Ceremony Ahead of Super Bowl LX

Green Day is ready for some football! Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool will perform during the opening ceremony ahead of Super Bowl LX.

Videos by American Songwriter

The NFL announced the news on Jan. 18, sharing that the band will perform some of their best-known anthems when they take the stage at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

“We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!” Armstrong said in a press release. “We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”

The opening ceremony, which is celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history, will air live on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. ET on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, and Universo. The band will help to usher generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field during their performance.

“Celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history with Green Day as a hometown band, while honoring the NFL legends who’ve helped define this sport, is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX,” Tim Tubito, the league’s senior director of event and game presentation, said. “As we work alongside NBC Sports for this opening ceremony, we look forward to creating a collective celebration for fans in the stadium and around the world.”

What to Expect from Super Bowl LX

After Green Day’s performance, the pregame entertainment will commence. Charlie Puth will perform the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Coco Jones will deliver “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Jon Barker, senior vice president of global event production for the NFL, said that the pregame artists “bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world.”

The big game will follow at 6:30 p.m. ET. The teams for the face off have yet to be determined.

Four teams remain in the hunt, and the final two will be determined during the Conference Championships. On Jan. 25, the New England Patriots will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC championship.

At halftime, Bad Bunny will deliver what’s sure to be a show-stopping performance. His time on stage will follow months of controversy over his selection for the gig.

“I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching,” NFL commissioner Roger Goddell said. “We’re confident it’s going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he’s on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio