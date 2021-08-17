Hayley Williams Hints At New Paramore Content Coming

Frontwoman of Paramore, Hayley Williams’ August 12 social media post led some fans to believe she might currently be working on new songs for the band. The post comes after the punk-rock icon announced she will return to Paramore after focusing on her solo career, releasing two albums—Petals For Armor (2020) and FLOWERS for VASES/descansos (2021)

Some fans speculate the post suggests an impending social media hiatus. But others clung to the second-to-last sentence that mentioned songwriting for an unannounced sixth Paramore album that fans reference as “6More,” while anxiously anticipating more information.

thank you for your memes and kindnesses, for your insults and slights, for the introspection and the externalization. but i've been doom scrolling on this website for 2 days straight and i must discipline myself ! not to mention write lyrics ! save your memes for next time — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) August 12, 2021

Paramore’s last album was After Laughter in 2017. They’ve released five studio albums to date since All We Know Is Falling in 2005. Back in April, the artist hinted at the progress made on the forthcoming project, posting a screenshot of her messages with Paramore drummer Zac Farro discussing “paramore 6.”

In June, the band also made two songs–”Decode” and “I Caught Myself”–from the original Twilight (2008) soundtrack available on Spotify in the US.