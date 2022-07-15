Paramore Announces Return to the Stage with New Fall Tour Dates

While Paramore has been quiet on the new album front—after announcing a new project almost six months ago—the alt-rock trio has been keeping things busy when it comes to touring. Their return to the road boasts 12 special performances throughout North America, slated for this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the band’s first outing since 2018 will kick off in Bakersfield, California on October 2. Elsewhere on the run are stops in Omaha, Chicago, Toronto, and Atlanta. The U.S. leg will coincide with festival appearances at Austin City Limits, When We Were Young, and Corona Capital before they wrap things up in St. Augustine on November 16.

The run sees the outfit’s return to intimate venues instead of playing their customary arena shows, creating a rare opportunity for fans of the emo trailblazers to see them up close and personal. The band has partnered with Ticketmaster for an exclusive presale, which will begin on Sunday, July 20 at 10 am local.

Fans can register from now through July 17 to get access to the first come, first serve sale. The public on-sale will begin Friday, July 22 at 10 am local. Check out the full dates below.

Paramore Fall 2022 Dates

October 2, 2022 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater

October 4, 2022 – Magna, UT – The Great SaltAir

October 6, 2022 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater Omaha

October 8, 2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

October 9, 2022 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits^

October 11, 2022 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

October 14, 2022 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater*

October 16, 2022 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits^

October 22, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

October 23, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

October 29, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

November 7, 2022 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

November 9, 2022 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

November 11, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 15, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

November 16, 2022 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19, 2022 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival^

*Not a Live Nation Date

^Festival Date – Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale Not Applicable

Photo Courtesy of The Oriel Co.