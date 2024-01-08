Paramore is Apparently Not Calling it Quits, Just Gearing Up for New Era

Paramore fans panicked recently when the band wiped their social media and were seemingly calling it quits. All this after talking about the “level of uncertainty” surrounding the future of the band. Allegedly, there’s no need to worry. The band seems to simply be gearing up for a new record deal and a refreshed era in the new year.

The worry came as Paramore—comprised of Hayley Williams, Taylor York, and Zac Farro—deleted all posts from their Instagram, Twitter/X, and Facebook profiles. Additionally, their official website displayed a 404 Error, and they canceled their appearance at iHeart Radio’s ALTer Ego concert. Fans were terrified that news of a sudden breakup would be coming soon after.

Paramore is Not Breaking Up, But Simply Refreshing Their Image

According to a report from Variety, the band is simply looking for an image reset after fulfilling all label obligations. They parted from Atlantic Records with their sixth album This Is Why. Allegedly, the concert cancelation was simply due to scheduling conflicts. Fall Out Boy was announced as the replacement last Thursday (January 4).

Previously, Paramore spoke to Uproxx about the uncertain future of the band now that they are essentially free agents. Hayley Williams spoke about the mystery surrounding the band’s future, but stated, “The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community.” Drummer Zac Farro joked that they still have plans to “keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”

The band had a 20-year deal with Atlantic Records, which began in 2004. Their first album All We Know Is Falling released the following year. As that record turns 20, it’s crucial to look back at where Paramore started. Initially, the band grew a fanbase by word of mouth following the album release. Now, they’re still hailed as one of the seminal emo/punk bands of the 2000s. They’re still going strong even with internal and external shake-ups through the years.

Paramore took an unexpected hiatus in 2018 following After Laughter, but returned to music together in 2020. “I think this was the first time that we were all collectively able to choose to come back, that we were ready, that we had something to say, and we needed to express our creativity together,” guitarist Taylor York told Uproxx. They completed This Is Why because of that joyful, creative mindset.

As Williams added, “It’s the best that it’s ever worked because there’s a joy to it, there’s a playfulness to it, and then that seriousness of always wanting to challenge each other and ourselves to get better every time.”

