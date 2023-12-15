Paramore Talks Level of Uncertainty Surrounding the Band’s Future

Paramore recently opened up about the future of the band, admitting there’s a “level of uncertainty” surrounding where they see themselves going. As with most creative endeavors, there’s an air of mystery around the future, even with bands as big as Paramore. But, as Hayley Williams revealed in conversation with Uproxx, “The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community.”

The band—consisting of frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York, and drummer Zac Farro—has been having a whirlwind year, with their sixth studio album, This Is Why, released on February 10, and the remix album released on October 6. They recently concluded their own tour in support of This Is Why, and are gearing up to join Taylor Swift on the UK and EU legs of her 2024 Eras Tour.

The uncertain aspect of the band’s future comes from the fact that they’ve fulfilled all of their current label obligations with the release of This Is Why. There have been a few upheavals in the band’s trajectory over the years, both internal and external. For example, in 2018 they went on a hiatus following the release of After Laughter, where individually they focused on healing and rest. They were dealing with internal issues as well, and in 2020 put out a succinct statement addressing the dismissal of Josh Farro: “There’s a reason there are only three people left in Paramore.”

Paramore Talks Lockdown, Future, and Friendship

In 2020 and the following years, Paramore chose to return to music together. “I think this was the first time that we were all collectively able to choose to come back, that we were ready, that we had something to say, and we needed to express our creativity together,” said York. They returned to the studio and made This Is Why, making sure to revel in the joy of making music with each other as friends.

“It’s the best that it’s ever worked because there’s a joy to it, there’s a playfulness to it, and then that seriousness of always wanting to challenge each other and ourselves to get better every time,” said Williams.

Farro agreed, replying, “The band just feels like a different band than when we started it — in a really good way. I think at some point it’s good to detach from something a little bit, so then you realize why you love it so much.”

So, the future of Paramore as a major-label band is uncertain yet hopeful. But, as Farro said as well, “I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”

