“A Thorn in My Side Again”: Luke Bryan Takes a Visit to Katy Perry’s Hometown

Luke Bryan has bonded with his fellow American Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. The “Drunk On You” singer shared his admiration for the way Perry navigates pop stardom as a woman. However, things recently got a bit prickly between the two judges during the “Dark Horse” singer’s Idol hometown trip.

Katy Perry Shows Luke Bryan Around Her Hometown on American Idol

While filming season 22 of Idol, the judges had the opportunity to show one another around their hometowns. The “Teenage Dream” singer grew up in Santa Barbara, California. And she was happy to introduce Lue Bryan, 47, and Lionel Richie, 74, to the “bike-riding, grocery-shopping, family-Sunday-brunching Katy.”

But it wasn’t all roses. Bryan also accompanied Perry, 39, to a cactus garden. Country music’s five-time “Entertainer of the Year” seemed confused about why she had brought him there.

Just Katy being a thorn in my side again. #idol pic.twitter.com/0ItlmZqPVA — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) March 25, 2024

Perry’s intentions became clear in a short clip posted to Bryan’s X/Twitter account Sunday (March 24.) “So I can push you in,” the pop hitmaker said.

Don’t worry, though. Bryan escaped just in time.

‘Idol’ Fans React to Luke Bryan’s Narrow Escape

“Just Katy being a thorn in my side again,” Bryan captioned the post on X/Twitter.

Idol viewers seemed to enjoy the humorous interaction between the two judges. “Katy has a tough job, keeping you and Lionel in line ( but somebody has to do it,)” one fan wrote.

Another extended sympathy to the country superstar. “Poor Luke! Push her back,” they commented.

Luke Proposes Katy’s Replacement

Viewers will say goodbye to Perry after this season. The “Queen of Camp” has indicated that she wants to direct her energy toward new music. But fans need not worry — Luke Bryan has already found the perfect replacement.

On Sunday (March 24,) Bryan shared a clip of his dog, Choc, taking Perry’s place at the judging table.

“Katy has really changed,” Richie deadpanned upon entering the audition room.

Apparently, Perry coordinated outfits with her replacement before filming. “Oh my God, I’m dressed like your dog!” the 13-time GRAMMY nominee exclaimed as she ran into the room wearing a dress the color of Choc’s fur.

“You’ve been replaced by another form of chocolate,” Bryan cracked.

