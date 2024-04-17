Katy Perry Lobbies for Country Superstar To Replace Her on ‘American Idol’—and Then Run for President

Luke Bryan has already warned American Idol viewers to expect an emotional night on May 19, 2024. Not only will host Ryan Seacrest crown the season 22 winner, but fans will bid farewell to judge Katy Perry. The “California Gurls” singer announced her departure earlier this year. After seven seasons, Perry is now ready to channel all her energy into new music. Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Taylor Swift has been floated as a replacement judge. The “Queen of Camp” recently weighed in on who she would like to see “keep her seat warm.”

Katy Perry Thinks Jelly Roll Should Run for President

Everybody loves Jelly Roll. That’s not news. The “Halfway to Hell” singer recently guest starred as a mentor on American Idol. Anyone who wasn’t already in love with country’s breakout star certainly was after seeing him cry with top 14 finalist Mia Matthews.

“Im putting a petition to have him as an official judge,” one Instagram user wrote. “I was excited to hear he was gonna be a coach and now I’m more of a fan after seeing him be so perfect.”

Turns out Perry agrees. “I was convinced at anything he said,” the former gospel singer told E! News. “He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him…he could sell me anything. So to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing.”

The multi-platinum pop star said that Jelly Roll’s gentle honesty makes him the perfect candidate for American Idol.

“I want a truth-teller, that’s what I want,” she added. “I want someone who’s not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way… So just someone who has a strong sense of self that listens to their intuition.”

What Do Fellow Judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Think About Perry’s Exit?

Who would Lionel Richie like to see replace Perry as his fellow American Idol judge? Don’t ask him that, please.

“I can’t talk about that because it’s upsetting,” the “All Night Long” singer told Entertainment Tonight.

Richie added, “She’s built a great family here, and I told her she can come back anytime. .. I told her, ‘If you need help on the road, Luke and I will be right there.'”

Fellow judge Luke Bryan is also still coming to terms with Perry’s departure. “It’s kind of like the clock’s ticking, every episode’s one more getting closer to the finale where obviously we won’t be doing this together,” he said. “It will be an emotional night. We know that she’s not gonna be here.”

“But we’ve had a hell of a ride,” he added. “It’s been fun.”

