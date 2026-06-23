“A Tribute to the Music and Memories That Never Leave Us”: Alabama Duets With Late Country Legend 17 Years After His Death

In March 2009, country music lost an icon when Dan Seals passed away. Never leaving the spotlight, Seals continued to perform while battling cancer. Sadly, after undergoing radiation treatment and receiving a stem cell transplant, the singer died at 61 at his daughter’s home in Nashville. Surrounded by family and friends, Seals will always be remembered for hits like “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold).” But recently, Alabama announced a tribute to Seals with a new version of “Still Reelin’ (From Those Rock & Roll Days).”

Nearly two decades after Seals passed away, Alabama was keeping his legacy alive when it announced the new collaboration. Posting the cover art of the track on Instagram, the group wrote, “A tribute to the music and memories that never leave us, “Still Reelin’ (From Those Rock & Roll Days) featuring ALABAMA releases July 10.”

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Randy Owen Is Honored To Highlight Dan Seals

While fans will have to wait a few weeks before the song hits streaming platforms, Alabama offered just a sample of the song. Jumping to the comments, fans insisted the band was keeping country music alive. “Alabama, you are the reason I choose country music over any other genre.” Another person added, “Two of my fav country singers! I’m 48 and still listening to all of their songs today.”

Alabama’s Randy Owen was thrilled to be part of the project. Not seeing the new release as simply another song, he praised Seals’ vocals and admitted he felt honored to join the track. “I loved the pure heartfelt delivery in his (Dan’s) voice. I felt honored to be asked to be on the song! The Seals recording is great.”

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For those fans who can’t wait, they can relive the classic on YouTube. Although the song doesn’t include Owen or Teddy Gentry, it still captures the spirit that made Seals a staple in country music.

And now, with Alabama adding their voices to the track, “Still Reelin’ (From Those Rock & Roll Days)” is set to introduce a new generation of listeners to a singer who was often labeled “England Dan.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)