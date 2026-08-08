Due to “Unforeseen Logistical Challenges,” This 80s Rocker Just Canceled His Las Vegas Residency Days Before Opening Night

It’s getting harder and harder to catch Morrissey onstage these days. Not because the former Smiths frontman isn’t booking venues—but because he simply isn’t showing up to them.

Just one week before the ’80s alt-rock legend planned to kick off a four-night residency at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater on August 14, ticketholders learned Friday (August 7) that Morrissey has scrapped all four shows.

Videos by American Songwriter

Per Rolling Stone, an email sent to fans cited “unforeseen logistical issues” as the reason for the cancelation.

While Morrissey’s official website still lists the shows, the Wynn has removed them from their Entertainment page. Meanwhile, the Ticketmaster listings for the shows state, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.”

Canceling Shows Has Become a Habit for Morrissey

This is far from the first time that the English singer-songwriter has canceled a performance at the eleventh hour.

Since 2012, Morrissey has reportedly scrapped more than 100 live shows. The reasons behind these cancellations range from “online death threats” to “extreme exhaustion” to “a lack of financial support” to a particularly noisy hotel in Spain.

"I don't want to" was the critical logistical issue. — jdotgdotCh (@JdotgdotChan) August 8, 2026

According to Metro UK, he nixed 22 shows in 2025 alone, postponing 10 more.

Unfortunately, if fans were hoping to see Morrissey hit the stage in 2026, they’ve been mostly disappointed. The Grammy nominee rang in the new year by postponing a January show in California “due to an adverse reaction to prescription medication.”

When Is Morrissey Set to Perform Next?

Unsurprisingly, news of the “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” crooner’s latest nixed gig was met online with unrelenting scorn.

“‘I don’t want to’ was the critical logistical issue,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Added another: “Morrissey vs. Las Vegas: Vegas didn’t even have to deal the cards.”

[RELATED: 80s Alt-Rocker Scraps Entire South American Tour After Canceling Mexico Shows Due to “Extreme Exhaustion”]

Formed in 1982, the Smiths released four albums before breaking up in 1987. Morrissey has gone on to release 14 solo albums—most recently Make-Up Is a Lie, which dropped March 6.

His next performance is scheduled for next month, when he opens for Tool during RiotFest September 18-20 at Douglass Park in Chicago.

Featured image by Mariano Regidor/Getty Images