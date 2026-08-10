Eddie Vedder Honors Late Friend With Emotional 3 A.M. Busk on the Streets of Dublin

Eddie Vedder just honored Glen Hansard in a special way. Weeks after Hansard died, the Pearl Jam frontman paid tribute to him by busking on Grafton Street. The iconic Irish location is where the late Irish musician got his musical start.

During the touching moment, Vedder delighted passersby with covers of Pearl Jam‘s “Black” and Bruce Springsteen‘s “Drive All Night.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Scottish musician Murdo Mitchell, who got to know Hansard after the late musician spotted him busking as a teen, posted about the tribute on Instagram.

“After Glen’s funeral, I asked Dylan [Harcourt], Tom [Doran] & Felix [Doran], if they would be up for a busk at Glen’s spot on Grafton St,” Mitchell wrote alongside pics and videos from the night. “They were more than keen so we rallied a group of some friends & we headed down even though it was like 3am, it felt like the right thing to do.”

“His spirit was there,” he continued. “Not got much footage of it. We only had my guitar, a broken string & some heart, but we made it work. God bless ye Glen.”

What to Know About Glen Hansard

The musical tribute came days after Hansard died after a motorcycle accident. He was 56.

“With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard in the early hours of this morning,” a statement posted to Hansard’s Instagram account read. “We are still dealing with the shock of it all, so we kindly ask that the privacy of Glen’s family, colleagues and friends is respected at this difficult time.”

Following the news, Hansard was remembered by everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Barack Obama.

Hansard was laid to rest on Aug. 4 in Dublin, the day after a public wake was held in his honor. At the funeral, Markéta Irglová, who was Hansard’s former bandmate, performed “The Song of Good Hope” alongside Vedder.

Additionally, Bono and The Edge performed U2’s “A Beautiful Day.” Elsewhere, Liam Ó Maonlaí led musicians in a stirring rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young.”

Over the course of his career, Hansard won an Oscar for his work on Once. He also fronted the band The Frames and worked as a solo artist.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images