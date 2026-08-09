Brandi Carlile Reschedules Her European Tour Citing “Personal Circumstances”

Brandi Carlile won’t be heading to Europe anytime soon. The singer had been slated to bring The Human Tour to the U.K. and Europe this fall, but has now rescheduled the trek to next spring.

“I need to let you know that due to personal circumstances, I have no choice but to reschedule my UK and European tour from this fall to the spring,” Carlile wrote on Instagram.

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Carlile admitted that she’s been “so profoundly anxious” about sharing the news of the postponement.

“I’m aware that this change may be disappointing and inconvenient for many of you, especially those of you who were planning on traveling internationally,” she wrote, “but I am hoping this gives you all enough time to adjust any plans.”

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While Carlile and her team tried ” to reschedule the tour with as little disruption as possible,” several venue changes occurred.

“But we thought it was more important to get back over there and play these shows as soon as we possibly could,” she wrote. “The good news is, this has also enabled us to add more shows which I couldn’t be more excited to play!”

Fans in Lisbon, however, will not get to see Carlile on the rescheduled run. Her show in the Portuguese city was the only one “that we could not make work with these rescheduled dates.”

“I’m so sorry,” Carlile wrote, “and I promise we will do everything in our power to get back to you as soon as we can.”

Carlile went on to write, “Thank you so much for your patience and understanding.”

“I want nothing more than to see my friends across the pond and I have done everything in my power to avoid rescheduling this tour,” she wrote. “I sincerely hope you’ll all come back and see me in the spring.

Carlile concluded, “I promise I will make it up to you and that it will be worth the wait!”

Now, Carlile will kick off her European run on March 23 in Oslo. She’ll play in cities including Paris, Dublin, and Manchester, before wrapping the trek on April 14 in London.

All of the updated tour dates are available on Carlile’s website.

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images